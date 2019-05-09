Maharshi audience and celebrity reaction: Mahesh Babu's film Maharshi has hit the silver screens today. One of the most anticipated films of the year, Maharshi has received a thumbs up from the audience. Co-starring Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh, Maharshi marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu's career.

Maharshi audience and celebrity reaction: After much anticipation, the much-awaited film Maharshi featuring Mahesh Babu as the lead actor has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend on Thursday, May 9. Marking the 25th film of Mahesh Babu’s career, the excitement around Maharshi is on an all-time high. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinemas, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh and Jagapati Babu in key roles.

Ever since the announcement of the film, Maharshi has been making all the right buzz. Tracing his journey from a college student to an entrepreneur and then a farmer, Maharshi revolves around a man who holds the ambition to rule the world. Be it the trailer and teaser of the film to songs, the makers of the film have managed to create a buzz around the film.

The hype around Maharshi is such that #MaharshiDay has started trending on social media. Looking at the buzz around the film, Maharshi is expected to take box office by storm and set the ticket counters ringing. As the fans hit the cinema screens, outstanding reviews of the first half have started pouring in.

As the film releases today, here’s how audience and celebrities are reacting to Maharshi-

Success doesnt have full stop only comma, just done with premiere, loved it. Raised some important questions. Storyline and dailogues are superb. Our superstar is the only one who can do this film to create this impact. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER OF THE YEAR. #MaharshiDay #Maharshi — Bharat Kumar (@bharatgump) May 9, 2019

#Maharshi First Half: You will witness never before Superstar Mahesh Babu with his timing and screen presence. College episode was best so far. Mahesh Babu, Pooja, Allari Naresh apt to their roles. Superhit first half.🔥 *One special surprise for Fans*#MaharshiDay — Censor Reports (@CensorReports) May 8, 2019

It’s okay first half #MaharshiDay but second half undi asalu made me cry and emotional 😭 about farmers #VamsiPaidipally u awesome man..make super star to next image congratulations for blockbuster..songs and length are minus — fan of powerstar (@Shareshkumar07) May 8, 2019

#Maharshi Review: – Mahesh Babu did fantastic job with his timing and charm

– Movie for a social cause

– College block was fantastic

– Fights are feast to fans

– Good Emotional scenes

– Bit slow narration

– DSP miserably failed We are going with 3.25/5 #MaharshiDay — Censor Reports (@CensorReports) May 8, 2019

#Maharshi Interval Now ADIRIPOINDI 👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥 Started with King Size Introduction song… Vintage Superstar Attitude in college episode 😎 Feast for Fans💥 Pre Interval Block 'An Actor with Superstardom' 👏👏👏 #MaharshiDay Runtime deserves for this content 👍 — Serendipity ❤ (@PoornaPradeep4) May 9, 2019

excellent message given by @directorvamshi and commercially executed with superstar @urstrulyMahesh acting , ATTITUDE, and style .. Success is not just about winning but also allowing others to win .. GELIPINCHEVADU MAHARSHI 👌👏👏👏 #maharshimania #maharshiday #maharshi 3/3 — Superstar Prince MB (@supersampangi) May 9, 2019

1st half done!! #Maharshi is the best Mile Stone a SuperStar can have in his career. Complete Fresh visuals of SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh 🙏 which is also a Treat for Fans 😎 Unbelievable presentation of our GOD sir.. Thank You @DirectoVamshi ❤️#MaharshiDay #SSMB25 — Name iz Mahesh Jaladi (@UrstrulyMJ) May 9, 2019

Maharshi first half review There are enough fun filled and racy elements in this part of the film. Mahesh,Naresh and Pooja Hegde is adorable and will be loved by many. looks uber cool His comedy timing and dialogue delivery rank high. #MaharshiDay https://t.co/1iJrcmtZsn pic.twitter.com/pIlH3llWW1 — TeluguBulletin (@TeluguBulletin) May 8, 2019

Success is not a destination, success is a journey as said by @urstrulyMahesh.#Maharshi is a good film on important social problem. Director @directorvamshi choose a well dealt subject, risky, but he dealt it well.@allarinaresh kudos Bro.#MaharshiDay — Ramanth Polu (@ramanthpolu) May 8, 2019

While Mahesh Babu lives up to the high expectations, his last release Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Kiara Advani was also a blockbuster. Revolving around a student turned political leader, Bharat Ane Nenu emerged as the fourth highest grossing Telugu movie of all time and earned a total collection of Rs 187 crores. After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Anil Ravipudi alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

