Maharshi audience and celebrity reaction: After much anticipation, the much-awaited film Maharshi featuring Mahesh Babu as the lead actor has finally hit the theatrical screens this weekend on Thursday, May 9. Marking the 25th film of Mahesh Babu’s career, the excitement around Maharshi is on an all-time high. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinemas, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh and Jagapati Babu in key roles.
Ever since the announcement of the film, Maharshi has been making all the right buzz. Tracing his journey from a college student to an entrepreneur and then a farmer, Maharshi revolves around a man who holds the ambition to rule the world. Be it the trailer and teaser of the film to songs, the makers of the film have managed to create a buzz around the film.
The hype around Maharshi is such that #MaharshiDay has started trending on social media. Looking at the buzz around the film, Maharshi is expected to take box office by storm and set the ticket counters ringing. As the fans hit the cinema screens, outstanding reviews of the first half have started pouring in.
As the film releases today, here’s how audience and celebrities are reacting to Maharshi-
While Mahesh Babu lives up to the high expectations, his last release Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Kiara Advani was also a blockbuster. Revolving around a student turned political leader, Bharat Ane Nenu emerged as the fourth highest grossing Telugu movie of all time and earned a total collection of Rs 187 crores. After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Anil Ravipudi alongside Rashmika Mandanna.