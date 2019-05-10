Maharshi box office collection Day 1: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde's film has garnered a positive response from the critics as well as the fans. The film released yesterday May 9, 2019, and created a buzz at the box office. The film is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and is bankrolled by C. Ashwini Dutt, Prasad V. Potluri and Dil Raju.

Maharshi box office collection Day 1: Telugu action drama film Maharshi has created a big buzz at the box office with its interesting storyline and cast. The film released yesterday May 9, 2019, and has till now garnered a mixed response from the audience and critics. The film marks the 25th film for Telugu star Mahesh Babu and also features Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in lead roles. The film was among the highly anticipated films which is impressing fans, not only in India but worldwide. The film is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and is jointly produced by Prasad V. Potluri, C. Ashwini Dutt and Dil Raju under the banners of PVP Cinema, Sri Venkateswara Creations and Vyjayanthi Movies, and PVP Cinema.

Film critic Ramesh Babu recently shared the recent figures of the film. On the first day, the film has earned Rs 24.6 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Talking in detail, in Nizam the film has earned Rs 6.38 crore, in Ceeded it earned Rs 2.89 crore, in UA it earned Rs 2.88 crore, in East it earned Rs 3.2 crore, in West in earned Rs 2.46 crore in Guntur in earned Rs 4.4 crore and in Nellore, it earned Rd 1 crore.

Moreover, the film has also emerged to as an Epic Blockbuster films of the year for Mahesh Babu. Talking about the worldwide collection, the film has earned Rs 3.57 crore in premiere shows. It is predicted that the film will break many records at the box office in the coming weekend.

#Maharshi Day1 AP/TS Box-office Nizam – 6.38 Cr

Ceeded – 2.89 Cr

UA – 2.88 Cr

East – 3.2 Cr

West – 2.46 Cr

Krishna – 1.39 Cr

Guntur – 4.4 Cr

Nellore – 1 Cr 👉 AP/TS Day1 Share – 24.6 Cr

👉 Career Best Opening for superstar @urstrulyMahesh Excellent Start 🔥

EPIC BLOCKBUSTER pic.twitter.com/wfjmltOF4H — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 10, 2019

The film has also garnered a positive response in the states of Chennai and Tamil Nadu as well. The film has earned Rs 23 lakhs on its opening day in Chennai, which is the highest for any Mahesh Babu film in Chennai.

#Maharshi takes a record opening in #Nizam on Day 1.. Share – ₹ 6.38 Crs.. All-time No.2 Opening.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 10, 2019

The film is the story of a man Rishi (Mahesh Babu) who wants to exceed and become successful in his every deed and is feared of failing. Mahesh Babu portrays three different roles in the film from being a businessman, farmer and student.

#SSMB25 #Maharshi Day1 Chennai city gross is a very good 23 lakhs 👌👍 @urstrulyMahesh gets a top opening again in Chennai.. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 9, 2019

After Maharshi, hardworking actor Mahesh Babu will next appear in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film and will share the screens with Rashmika Mandanna while, the lead actor Pooja Hegde will next appear in Bollywood film Housefull 4 with Kriti Kharbanda, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

