Maharshi box office collection Day 1: One of the most talked about films of the year, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh has released amid high expectations today. Considering Maharshi marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu, fans are extremely excited about Maharshi not just in India but worldwide. This adds to the fact that Mahesh Babu’s last release Bharat Ane Nenu was a blockbuster and emerged as the fourth highest grossing Telugu movie of all time.

Looking at the buzz around the film created by gripping posters and foot-tapping songs of the film like Choti Choti Baatein, Nuvve Samastham, Everest Anchuna, Padara Padara, Paala Pitta, Phir Shuru and Idhe Kadha Nee Katha, Maharshi is expected to emerge as Mahesh Babu’s highest grossing film ever.

According to early trade estimates, the buzz around Maharshi is more than Bharat Ane Nenu and is likely to earn about Rs 65 crore worldwide on the first day at the box office. Recording a phenomenal growth in advance bookings, Maharshi is also making a buzz in the US. Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter account on May 9 and said that Maharshi has opened on a great note at the box office. In the US, the film has already earned $435K by 8 pm.

As the film hits the silver screens today, Maharshi is receiving rave reviews on social media from fans who have already watched the early morning shows. #MaharshiDay is also trending on Twitter. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri, Maharshi has been bankrolled under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinemas.

After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Anil Ravipudi’s next alongside Rashmika Mandanna while Pooja Hegde will be seen in the Bollywood film Housefull 4 alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and many more.

