Maharshi box office collection day 4: Mahesh Babu's film Maharshi has successfully entered Rs 100 crore club worldwide and has earned Rs 49.13 crore in India in just four days. The film was directed by Vamsi Paidipally and also marked the 25th project in Superstar Mahesh Babu's career.

Maharshi box office collection day 4: It has been just four days since Mahesh Babu’s film Maharshi has hit the theatres and is currently creating a lot of buzz at the box office. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also featured Telugu actor Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in lead roles. The Telugu action film was directed by Vamsi Paidipally and was jointly produced by Prasad V. Potluri, Dil Raju and C. Ashwini Dutt. Recently, the reports revealed that the film has successfully entered the club of Rs 100 crore worldwide and has emerged as the biggest film of the actor’s film career.

Talking about the Indian collection, the film has successfully earned Rs 49.13 crore in Telugu states in just four days of its release. The film narrates the story of Rishi (who is played by Mahesh Babu) who never wants to fail in his life. In the film, Mahesh plays three different roles starting from a student, farmer and a businessman.

Meanwhile, Telugu star Pooja Hegde plays the female lead role, in the role of Mahesh Babu’s love interest. Allari Naresh essays the role of Mahesh Babu’s friend. Meanwhile, Telugu actor Jagpathi Babu plays a negative role in the film.

Mahesh Babu’s stardom has got the fans swarming to theatres to watch their favourite. The film opening with 90 per cent occupancy on its first Monday is a sign that the film is here to stay. Collecting Rs 49.13 crore after its opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Maharshi gives out a strong social message through the touching performance of Mahesh Babu. The actor has left all sections of the audience impressed with this promising performance with emotions and drama. Moreover, the fan’s amazing response has got superstar Mahesh Babu delighted.

The 25th film of his remarkable career will be the one to remember for his fans as well as the superstar, himself. The movie is seen climbing the box office ladder at a very fast pace.

After garnering a heartwarming response from the fans for his classic hit– Bharat Aenu Nenu for his role of the Chief Minister, Mahesh Babu made his fans believe more on if he is was a real character from the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App