Maharshi: The film has completed its successful run at the box-office for 50 days at 200 centres. The makers have announced to celebrate this epic blockbuster at Shilpa Kala Vedaka on June 28. The event will start at 6 pm.

Maharshi: Mahesh Babu starrer, Maharshi has completed a successful run for 50 days at 200 centres. The tale deals with the life of a millionaire who becomes the champion of poor and downtrodden when he returns home. The film is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally.

The good news was shared by makers on Twitter. They have invited everyone to celebrate the successful run of the movie on June 28 from 6 pm in Shilpa Kala Vedaka. They even thanked everyone for the epic blockbuster.

Maharshi is one of the biggest Tollywood films of the year. It has been setting record-breaking trends at the box-office. The movie stars Pooja Hedge opposite, Mahesh. Besides the lead characters, the cast of the film also includes Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Dixit, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Vidyullekha Raman, Posani Krishna Murali, and many others.

#Maharshi running towards 50 Days in 200 centres. 🙌. Thank you one & all for giving us this EPIC BLOCKBUSTER 🙏.

Join us in #CelebratingMaharshi 50 Days event on June 28th from 6PM in Shilpa Kala Vedika.@urstrulymahesh @directorvamshi @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisisDSP pic.twitter.com/j9mog8DM3b — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) June 24, 2019

After his blockbuster, Mahesh Babu is now gearing up for his next film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film will be helmed by Anil Ravipudi and stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite, Mahesh. The title poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru has been launched recently. The poster has nothing but praise from the audience. Take a look at the poster.

The actor started his career as a child artist. His noted works include Needa, Poratam, Sankharavam, Bazaar Rowdy, Mugguru Kodukulu, Gudachari 117, Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Anna Thammudu, and Bala Chandrudu.

Besides acting, Mahesh has also produced films like Srimanthudu, Brahmotsavam, Major: The Film and Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has also been successful in doing the voiceover for films like Jalsa, Baadshah, Sri Sri and Manasuku Nachindi.

