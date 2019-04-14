Maharshi: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is all set to take the box office by a storm with her upcoming release Maharshi. Even before the film release, Maharshi has recorded a massive pre-release business. Co-starring Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh, Maharshi will hit the silver screens on May 9.

One of the most charming and bankable actors of Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu is all set to pack a strong punch with his upcoming release Maharshi. Ever since the first look of Maharshi is out, the film is making all the right buzz. Interestingly, the teaser of Maharshi that released last week has already garnered 16 million views.

Amid the heightened excitement around the film release, Maharshi has already recorded a massive worldwide pre-release business, making it a blockbuster already. Recent reports suggest that Maharshi has earned a total pre-release business of approx. Rs 140 crore from theatrical rights and satellite business. The theatrical rights of the film are reportedly valued at Rs 94.50 crore nearing Mahesh Babu’s previous release Bharat Ane Nenu.

Take a look at the teaser of Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharishi:

Revolving around Mahesh Babu’s character Rishi, Maharishi is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyyayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema. The film marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu’s career and is also one of the reasons behind heightened expectations around the film. In the film, Mahesh Babu will share the screen space with Pooja Hegde for the first time.

Along with Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Meenakshi Dixit and Allari Naresh. With the teaser, the makers of the film have also released two songs titled Choti Choti Baatein and Nuvve Samastham. The much-anticipated film is slated for a theatrical release on May 9th. Mahesh Babu’s previous release Bharat Ane Nenu co-starring Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj was a blockbuster hit. Earning a total collection of Rs 187 crore, Bharat Ane Nenu emerged as the fourth highest grossing Telugu film of all time.

