Maharshi song Nuvve Samastham: The makers of Mahesh Babu's film Maharshi recently released another song from the film titled Nuvve Samastham. The track is written by Shree Mani and is sung by singer Yazin Nizar.

Maharshi song Nuvve Samastham: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry and always fulfils the expectations of his fans with his phenomenal work. Currently. the hardworking actor is stealing the limelight for his upcoming film Maharshi. Some time back, the makers of the film released many posters of the songs and the first track of the film. In order to create more curiosity among the fans, now the makers have released another song which is titled as Nuvve Samastham. Talking about the track, the lyrics are written by Shree Mani and the song is sung by famous singer Yazin Nizar.

It seems that the lead actor Mahesh is quite excited for his film and as soon as the song dropped on the Internet, he immediately shared the song with his fans on Twitter which read Up, close & personal with Rishi through. Last week, the makers also released the teaser of the film and fans got quite excited after watching the teaser. Not only this, the teaser garnered a positive response from the fans from all quarters. It has just been a few hours since the song got released and till now it has garnered more than a million views on YouTube.

Talking about the teaser, the most amazing part is the lead actor Mahesh babu’s smashing entry and his way of delivering dialogues. The film Maharshi is shot in US and will hit the silver screens on May 9, 2019. Reports reveal that Mahesh Babu will portray the role of a businessman who is based in the US. Mahesh comes to India in order to solve all the problems of Indian farmers.

Meanwhile, take a look at the teaser of the film

It seems that fans are more excited for Mahesh Babu’s film as one of the fans made an animated trailer of the film and dropped on the Internet. As soon as the director of the film Vamshi Paidipally came across the animated trailer, he shared the trailer on Internet thanking all the fans.

This is just Amazing… it is You guys who make every film so very special and We owe You every bit of it…Thank You Superstar @urstrulyMahesh Fans and whoever did this animation… 😊😊👍👏👏 https://t.co/elkeiFawSF — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) April 10, 2019

Talking about the film, it also features Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and Pooja Hedge on supporting roles and reports also suggest that the film is made on the budget of Rs 60 crore.

