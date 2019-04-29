Maharshi song Paala Pitta: The movie Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is all set to go on floors this May 9th. Ahead of the release, the makers have released the fifth single from the movie Paala Pitta. Take a look at what tweeple think about about it.

Maharshi song Paala Pitta: The fifth single of the Telugu language action drama movie Maharshi is finally out! The song Paala Pitta has been crooned by Rahul Sipligunj & MM Manasi, lyrics have been penned by Shree Mani, music has been given by Devi Sri Prasad and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The lyrical song stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and Allari Naresh, Ananya, Meenakshi Dixit, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar, Mukesh Rishi, Nassar, Naresh, Jayasudha, Posani Krishna Murali, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rao Ramesh, Naveen Chandra, Brahmaji, and many other stars in pivotal roles.

The movie Maharshi is Mahesh’s first collaboration with Vamsi Paidipally and the movie goers are very excited about the movie to go on floors this year. The song Paala Pitta has received a mixed response from various fans and celebrities. According to various tweets, some fans consider it a party anthem and are waiting for the film to release this month on May 9th whereas according to some other fans and celebrities the song wasn’t up to the level. Well if you haven’t heard the song yet, here is the perfect opportunity to listen to the song Paala Pitta from Maharshi here:

Pilla naa gundellonaaaaa

Ille kattesinavey vey vey vey 🔥👌#PAALAPITTA second half ki Manchi kick eche song 😎😍#Maharshi pic.twitter.com/CQTCedCwZR — Vinay (@Coolest_Vinay) April 29, 2019

To share the news of the song Paala Pitta, the makers had released two-three posters in which Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde were seen romancing each other. They had captioned the poster as Paala Pitta to be out today at 9:09 am. See posters here:

Bagundi #Paalapitta song +ve vibes finally — Maharshi (@PrudhviPrince4) April 29, 2019

Costumes and sets are beautiful and attractive. Seems like, we are gonna witness something special.#PaalaPitta #Maharshi pic.twitter.com/o7DkI3VUXr — #MaharshiOnMay9th (@RowdyBhagwan) April 29, 2019

The soundtrack of the film Maharshi has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and already the makers have released four songs. The songs are- Choti Choti Baatein crooned by Devi Sri Prasad and penned by Sri Mani, the second song is Nuvve Samastham by Yazin Nizar and Sri Mani, followed by Everest Anchuna which has been crooned by Vedala Hemachandra and Vishnupriya Ravi. and the fourth song is Padara Padara by Shankar Mahadevan and penned by Sri Mani.

Listen to songs from the film Maharshi here:

One more disastrous song 🙏🙏🙏

Okka Manchi song ledu, Manchi stills levu, cinema meeda minimum interest ledu. Em theesado Paidipally sir 🙏🙏🙏

DSP sir please stop music for few years, surely needs a break 🙏🙏🙏 #PaalaPitta #Maharshi — Sriram Varma (@SriiramForU) April 29, 2019

Repeats lo 👌👌👍 #Paalapitta Is Pakka Is going to be a feast for Mass Audience 👍👍 — Chenna (@chenna_prince) April 29, 2019

@ShreeLyricist what a lyrics sir,hatsoff to u

Especially #PadaraPadara songki aite goosebumps vastunnai#Paalapitta song aite masski beebachhamga accept chestaru,nijanga mee lyricski hatsoff sir🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Saikiran (@Saikira83763874) April 29, 2019

#PaalaPitta song 👍👍👍😊🤗 Good one …. DSP songs alaney untay … Theatres choosthey appudu yekkuthundhi 🥰🥰. #Maharshi — PRINCE ™ (@urstruly___dhfm) April 29, 2019

