Tollywood actors Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde will be sharing the screen space in Maharshi for the first time but their on-screen chemistry outlasts years. Ever since the film has been announced, Maharshi is making all the right buzz and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. After wrapping up the shoot of the film, the makers released the fifth song titled Paala Pitta today.

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and MM Manasi, penned by Shree Mani and music by Devi Sri Prasad, Paala Pitta gives a glimpse of the Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde’s sizzling chemistry and energetic dance moves. With a folk touch to the beats, the two actors can be seen donning traditional attire in the lyrical video. In the video, Mahesh Babu is looking dapper in an embellished orange shirt with a half jacket and mustard pants. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is raising temperatures with a black choli with high low orange lehenga. They can also be seen colour-coordinating in a red and yellow outfit in the video.

Directed by Vamshi Paidpally and bankrolled by Raju, Ashwini Dutt Chalasani and Pearl V Potluri- Param V Potluri under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema, Maharshi stars Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in key roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 10.

To raise the excitement for the film, the makers have already released songs like Everest Anchuna, Choti Choti Baatein, Padara Padara and Nuvve Samastham. The teaser of the film, which was released 3 weeks ago, has garnered 17 million views online. Looking at the buzz around the film, Maharshi is expected to take a lead at the box office as Maharshi also marks 25th film of Mahesh Babu’s career.

