Maharshi teaser: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, and Allari Naresh starrer is all set to release this year on May 9. Ahead of the movie release makers have once again released another teaser which has given more insight into the movie! Take a look at some of the best visuals from the movie.

Maharshi teaser: The much-awaited teaser of the Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi is out! Full of action and drama the movie already seems like a blockbuster and will hit the screens this year on May 9th. The action-packed masala entertainer stars Mahesh Babu in lead roles and Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally, produced by C. Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju, and Prasad V. Potluri. A few minutes back Mahesh Babu took to his official Twitter handle to wish his fans Happy Ugadi and to share the news of his trailer being out.

The 1-minute 19-second teaser will keep you captivated till the very end as we will see our superstar Mahesh Babu all decked up in a suit to playing action sequences. The teaser has already crossed 300k views in a span of just 30 minutes and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look at the action-packed masala entertainer teaser here:

The movie Maharshi has been written by Vamshi Paidpally, Hari Solomon, action sequences have been choreographed by Ram Lakshman, and has been bankrolled under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies, and PVP Cinema. The Telugu language action drama film has been made on a budget of Rs 60 crores and is set to release worldwide on may 9,2019.

Hashtag Maharshi has been trending on twitter since past few hours so here we get you seven best visuals from the etaser which will make ypou go wow!

From looking dashing in a three peice formal attire to performing action sequels in shirt and jeans here are the visuals:

