Maharshi teaser: The much-awaited teaser of South superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Maharshi will be released in another 24 hours and the countdown has already begun. Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally had earlier revealed that the teaser of Maharshi will be out at 9: 09 am. The film also stars Pooja Hedge and Allari Naresh in prominent roles.

One of the most anticipated films of Indian Cinema, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. From behind the scenes photos to intriguing posters and a song, the makers of the upcoming film are leaving no stone unturned to raise excitement for the film. As a pleasant surprise for the anticipating audience, the team of Maharshi has decided to unveil the teaser on the festive occasion of Ugadi, i.e April 6. Ugadi is a festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana to mark the new year.

Director Vamshi Paidipally shared a new poster of Maharshi on his official Twitter account and said that the occasion of Ugadi will get much more special with the teaser of Maharshi. The teaser of the film will be released at 9:09 am. In the poster shared by the filmmaker, Mahesh Babu can be seen looking dapper in a blue formal attire against the backdrop of high rise buildings and a chopper. Ever since the announcement has been made, fans cannot contain their excitement and have flooded Twitter with celebratory tweets.

Take a look at the excitement among fans for Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi teaser:

Massssssssssssssssss this is what we are asking — Sri (@isridharbabu_) April 5, 2019

Attttt Hollywood cut out..😎😎😎

Picha waiting ekada…. pic.twitter.com/PXIqKd8JYh — Praveen Kumar (@praveenkumu4u1) April 5, 2019

Kadavuleeee😍😍😍 Marana mass Thalaivaaaaa…Jai Babu @urstrulyMahesh — Gokul jothi (@IamPrinceGokul) April 5, 2019

Wow!waiting for teaser! — Ajis (@Ajis89094400) April 5, 2019

I'm sure the #blockbuster of the year is ahead with this #maharshi. All the best to the team of #Maharshi #VamsiPaidipally super 🌟 — Prince SridhAr (@sridharpangoth) April 4, 2019

Along with Mahesh Babu, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde, Meenakshi Dixit, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Sai Kumar, Jayasudha and Prakash Raj. Before the teaser release, the makers have released the first song of Maharshi titled Choti Choti Baatein. The film marks the first collaboration of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and Mahesh Babu.

Shot in the USA, Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad and Pollachi, Maharshi revolves around the story of Rishi who comes back to his hometown to elevate the sad plight of the local farmers. As per latest reports, the film also has an important scene in which the actor will be seen addressing the media. The film is slated to release on May 9.

