Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi teaser introduces the audience to another power pack side of the actor as he can be seen beating goons and simultaneously portraying a businessman too. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and is set to hit theatres on May 9, 2019

After impressing viewers across South with his impeccable performances, Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is set to enthral fans yet again, this time with a new teaser from his upcoming movie Maharshi. In the teaser, Mahesh Babu can be seen donning different avatars and the movie certainly seems like an out-and-out Mahesh Babu show.

Maharshi also marks the 25th film outing of the actor, produced by Dil Raju’s banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations, the audience too is ready to embark on a new journey with their heartthrob on May 9 when it hits the theatres. The makers have previously introduced Mahesh Babu’s character Rishi through posters, teasers and what not. In fact, one song from the film titled Choti Choti Baatein was also released recently. The buzz is such that no wonder the movie will shine at the box office

Here are five things you need to know about this power-packed teaser:

The teaser starts with Rishi (played by Mahesh Babu) donning a formal look while simultaneously, the actor can be seen donning a casual look as well, therefore, hinting the audience of his various shades in the movie.

The trailer is intriguing in a way that it gives us glimpses of various shades of Rishi’s personality. The first visual clearly convinces us that Mahesh is playing a successful businessman. Simultaneously the actor seems no less than a motivational speaker as he can be seen giving a pep talk. Then there’s a rowdy side to his character which is in complete contrast with the actor’s businessman look.

The movie has been written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also has Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan in prominent roles.

Movie’s first look was released last year on the actor’s 43rd birthday in August that left audience star struck and since then, they have been waiting to get another glimpse of the actor. Well seems like the wait is finally over as this teaser suggests another impressive performance by the South Superstar.

In the first teaser last year, the audience was introduced to an incredibly appealing side of Mahesh Babu as he strolls over with a laptop on the corridor of what looks like a college.

Talking about the movie, it’s more or less based on friendship at least, this is what the post suggests. Take a look:

