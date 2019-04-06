Maharshi teaser: The teaser of South superstar Mahesh Babu is finally out. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu's career. Along with Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Meenakshi Dixit, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha, Sai Kumar and Prakash Raj. Maharshi is slated for a theatrical release on May 9.

The wait for the much-awaited teaser of South Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Maharshi is finally over. The teaser releases on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi that is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana as the new year. The excitement around Maharshi is on an all-time high as the film marks Mahesh Babu’s 25th film of his career. Before the teaser release, the makers of the film have treated the cinephiles with multiple posters, a song titled Choti Choti Baatein and introduced Mahesh as a college student named Rishi.

Revealing the time and date of teaser launch, the filmmakers had said that the teaser will be launched at 9: 09 am on April 6. Looking at the buzz around the film, Maharshi is expected to set new records and take the box office by storm. According to the latest buzz, Maharshi revolves around Rishi who comes back to his hometown to elevate the sad plight of local farmers. The film will reportedly also have an important scene in which the actor will be seen addressing the media.

Take a look at the teaser of Maharshi here:-

Slated for a theatrical release on May 9, Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally and also stars Pooja Hegde, Meenakshi Dixit, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha, Sai Kumar and Prakash Raj. Maharshi also marks the first collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally.

Earlier, the makers of the film had released the first look of Maharshi on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday that had received an overwhelming response from the audience. Known as one of the most bankable actors of South Film Industry, Mahesh Babu’s popularity knows no bounds as he has carved a space for himself not just in the film industry with her acting skills and charming looks. It was only recently that Mahesh Babu unveiled his Madame Tussaud’s wax statue. Workwise, the actor was last seen in the film Bharat Ane Nenu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More