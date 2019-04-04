Maharshi teaser: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde starrer to be out on April 6: Maharshi was supposed to hit the theatres this April, but the release got postponed twice. Recently, producer Dil Raju announced that the film will finally hit the theatres on May 9.

The teaser of South actor Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi will be out on April 6 at around 9 am. The much-awaited teaser will be out on Ugadi festival. The actor has shared the announcement on his official Instagram handle. The movie, which is said to be in a last leg of shooting, is counted as the 25th film. Praised as one of the most handsome men in the industry, Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fan following.

Recently, Superstar Mahesh Babu emerged as the first Indian public figure to get his Madame Tussauds wax statue launched at his own superplex AMB Cinemas. The statue was later flown to Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu’s fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally, the actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film.

The actor has already carved a niche for himself in India. The actors’ films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also the actor has fans all the way from Punjab. After the remarkable performance as a ruling minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu slips into the character of a charming college boy in Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu is also cited as one of the most attractive male celebrities in the country. He is called the Prince of Tollywood. Mahesh has given many blockbuster hits to the industry. The recently released song Choti Choti Baatein have increased the audience’s curiosity and expectations from the movie. The lead actress role in the film will be played by Pooja Hegde who made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016.

Mahesh Babu is married to Namrata Shirodkar. The couple has been blessed with two children Gautam and daughter Sitara.

Maharshi was supposed to hit the theatres this April, but the release got postponed twice. Recently, producer Dil Raju announced that the film will finally hit the theatres on May 9.

Maharshi is being produced by Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema. After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu will team up with director Anil Ravipudi, who is riding high on the success of F2: Fun and Frustration.

