The upcoming movie Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hedge teaser will be out on April 6 at 9:09 am. The teaser release date is said to be the gift to Telegu people on Ugadi festival. The filmmakers have announced that the teaser of the much-awaited film will be released on the auspicious occasion. The film star cast along with makers will unveil the teaser on Saturday morning.

Ugadi is celebrated as the New Year in southern Indian states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month, and will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6 this year. Like other festivals, on this day people clean and decorate their houses with mango leaves and flowers and also place a Kalash at the entrance of their homes.

Maharshi, which is produced by Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema was supposed to hit the theatres this April, but the release got postponed twice.

The film will finally hit the theatres on May 9. After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu will team up with director Anil Ravipudi, who is riding high on the success of F2: Fun and Frustration.

The makers have also released a brand new poster of heartthrob actor. A portion of the film has been shot in USA and Mahesh will be seen in three different shades in the film.

Pooja Hegde, who made her debut with Bollywood Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016 will be seen as the leading lady in the film. The other actors including Allari Naresh, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh will be seen essaying other interesting roles.

Mahesh Babu is cited as one of the most attractive male celebrities in the country. He is called the Prince of Tollywood. Mahesh has given many blockbuster hits to the industry. The recently released song Choti Choti Baatein have increased the audience’s curiosity and expectations from the movie.

The actors’ films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also the actor has fans all the way from Punjab. After the remarkable performance as a ruling minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu slips into the character of a charming college boy in Maharshi.

