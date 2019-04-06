Maharshi teaser review: The much-awaited teaser of Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's film Maharshi is finally out. Released on the occasion of Ugadi, the teaser is a visual treat for all his fans. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde, Meenakshi Dixit and Allari Naresh in prominent roles. Maharshi is slated to release on May 9.

Maharshi teaser review: South Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to be back on the big screen with his much-anticipated release Maharshi after the success of Bharat Ane Nenu. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyyayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema, Maharshi follows the journey of Rishi from a charming college student to an entrepreneur.

From the word go, Maharshi is an out-and-out Mahesh Babu show. We see him talking about success, performing heavy-duty action stunts to looking dapper in a three-piece formal attire. Looking at the teaser, one thinks is there anything this man cannot do?! The scale of Maharshi looks grand and the cinematography is praise-worthy. However, we wish we got an insight into other characters.

Interestingly, Maharshi marks the 25th film of Mahesh Babu’s career so the excitement is on an all-time high. Ever since the first look of Maharshi is out, fans are going gaga over the film on social media. Along with Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Meenakshi Dixit, Allari Naresh and many more. As per the latest buzz, Maharshi will revolve around Rishi’s return to his hometown to elevate the plight of local farmers. In the film, he will also be addressing the media regarding the same.

To raise the excitement for the film, the makers have previously released multiple posters, introduced Mahesh Babu’s character Rishi with a video and released a song titled Choti Choti Baatein. Looking at the buzz around the film, Maharshi is expected to shine at the box office and set new records. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 9.

Before Maharshi, Mahesh Babu starred in the film Bharat Ane Nenu. Featuring Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj in prominent roles, the film received rave reviews from film critics and emerged as the 4th highest grossing Telugu film of all time.

