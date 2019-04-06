Maharshi teaser Twitter reactions: Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi teaser is finally out on social media. The much-awaited movie teaser of Tollywood actor was released on the official Twitter handle of Mahesh Babu with Ugadi wishes. The movie which is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 9, this year.

Maharshi teaser social media reaction: Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi is all set to hit the theatres on May 9, this year. The makers of the upcoming Telugu movie unveiled the teaser of the Mahesh Babu starrer, today i.e. April 6, at 09:09 am on social media. Wishing Happy Ugadi to audience and critics, Maharshi teaser that lasted for one-minute-twenty-seconds showcases the character of Rishi.

Well, the teaser starts which Mahesh Baby walking in slow motion. From fight sequence to Mahesh Babu’s dashing avatar, the teaser is a perfect example of a one-man show. Soon after Mahesh introduced Rishi from Maharshi to the social media world, #JoinRishi and #Maharshimania started trending on Twitter. Watch, the much-awaited teaser of Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi that has already garnered over 472,217 views within a few minutes of its upload:

Helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu as Rishi Kumar, Pooja Hegde Meenakshi Dixit, Sonal Chauhan, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Sai Kumar and Prakash Raj is bankrolled by C. Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju, Prasad V. Potluri under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Vyjayanthi Movies

PVP Cinema.

Take a look at how Twitter and Instagram users reacted to Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi teaser:

Looooks awesomeeeee!! And what fitness levels 💪🏻💪🏻😀 all d bestttttt — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) April 6, 2019

The wait is going to end.. EXPERIENCE and LIVE the #MAHARSHIMANIA just in 18 minutes from now!!! 🔥🔥 Stay tuned to @urstrulymahesh #JoinRishi #MaharshiTeaser #SSMB25 — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) April 6, 2019

#JoinRishi Teaser is mind blowing. Excellent Teaser.

Class and Mass Teaser

Blockbuster is on the way pic.twitter.com/8GzHDKkySH — Prince Lucky (@lakshman809) April 6, 2019

Mahesh Babu in an interview said that his approach towards films has always been the same. He doesn’t take help from anybody. He just simply listens to scripts and judge about it on his own. He believes, it is a process and a person needs to go through a process in order to enjoy the journey, said Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu who began his acting career back in 1999, is one of the most famous Tollywood actors. Known for his charm and action thrillers, Mahesh Babu has given us superhit films like Raja Kumarudu, Takkari Donga, Dookudu, Srimanthudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Businessman, Okkadu, Athidhi and 1: Nenokkadine.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More