Maharshi trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh is finally out. Released just a few hours ago, the trailer has already crossed 2 million views on YouTube. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi, which marks Mahesh Babu's 25th film, will hit the screens on May 9th.

Maharshi trailer: With music, dance, drama, action, romance and a power-packed story, Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi is going to be a sure shot blockbuster. After raising excitement among the fans with several posters and songs of the film, the makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer of the film and it is making a buzz for all the right reasons. Slated to hit the silver screens on May 9, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Following his ambition to rule the world, Mahesh Babu is seen donning different avatars in the film. As he plays a successful entrepreneur, the actor takes us to his college days where he meets his love interest Pooja Hegde and his college friend Allari Naresh. However, things take a U-turn after he meets Jagapati Babu as the main antagonist and the audience gets to witness some bone-cracking action. In the trailer, one can also see Mahesh Babu working in the fields with the farmers.

Hitting all the right notes, Maharshi trailer has received wide appreciation from fans. In just a few hours, Maharshi trailer is trending on #26 on YouTube and has already crossed 2 million views. With this, social media users cannot stop praising the trailer and calling it a blockbuster already.

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde’s Maharshi trailer-

#Maharshi is Mahesh Babu's 25th film and the expectations, naturally, are humongous… #MaharshiTrailer has style and power, both… Link [with English subtitles]: https://t.co/ykmLGzlqnu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2019

After watching the #MaharshiTrailer… All I can say is, our SUPERSTAR RISHI is here to set the box-office on fire with his Milestone 25th movie #MAHARSHI!

All the best @urstrulyMahesh

Garu…. @directorvamshi Garu.. Nd team…. 😊😊https://t.co/rWH4GsEsby — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 1, 2019

#MaharshiTrailer : Perfect entertainer for summer. Very entertaining trailer with right mix of everything. Vey Good👍 Looks like the bromance between Mahesh and Naresh is the highlight of the movie apart from father and son sequences He is arriving to rule the world 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4fdMwxcrPb — CinemaPichhi (@CinemaPichhi) May 1, 2019

Fantastic Response for Superstar Mahesh Babu's #MaharshiTrailer From the Media, Fans & Movie Lovers. Rishi is going to set the Box-Office on Fire this summer. Star Cast Interviews for TV, Paper, Web & Radios will begin in a couple of days. #Maharshi #MaharshiOnMay9th pic.twitter.com/9JS0lPcEuA — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 1, 2019

#MaharshiTrailer is visually stunning & the best thing that happened to Team #Maharshi. Can't wait to see the film next Thursday👍 Superstar @urstrulyMahesh at his usual best🔥🔥 — Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) May 1, 2019

https://t.co/oeqzVCqkTV As a youthful college student, a super successful businessman and a farmer – @urstrulyMahesh having many shades in #Maharshi.. Loved his ferocious, massy action scenes towards the end of the #MaharshiTrailer.. Ram – Laxman trademark 👌🔥 #SSMB25 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 1, 2019

It's called completely seeeeeeti marrr stuff….

What a dhamakydarrrr trailer..

dialogs are just 🔥🔥🔥

His looks are killing me

Hats off @directorvamshi sir@ThisIsDSP brilliant work sir@urstrulyMahesh you are just 🔥🖤🙏👌🌟💯🎥 love you sir #MaharshiTrailer #SSMB25 #Maharshi pic.twitter.com/qBCg22dgx7 — Khadija Khan (@urstrulyManoo) May 1, 2019

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinemas, Maharshi is expected to take box office by a storm. Maharshi also marks the first collaboration of Mahesh Baju, Pooja Hegde and filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Maharshi is slated to hit the silver screens on May 9.

