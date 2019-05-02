Maharshi trailer: With music, dance, drama, action, romance and a power-packed story, Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi is going to be a sure shot blockbuster. After raising excitement among the fans with several posters and songs of the film, the makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer of the film and it is making a buzz for all the right reasons. Slated to hit the silver screens on May 9, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh is one of the most awaited films of the year.
Following his ambition to rule the world, Mahesh Babu is seen donning different avatars in the film. As he plays a successful entrepreneur, the actor takes us to his college days where he meets his love interest Pooja Hegde and his college friend Allari Naresh. However, things take a U-turn after he meets Jagapati Babu as the main antagonist and the audience gets to witness some bone-cracking action. In the trailer, one can also see Mahesh Babu working in the fields with the farmers.
Hitting all the right notes, Maharshi trailer has received wide appreciation from fans. In just a few hours, Maharshi trailer is trending on #26 on YouTube and has already crossed 2 million views. With this, social media users cannot stop praising the trailer and calling it a blockbuster already.
Take a look at how social media is reacting to Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde’s Maharshi trailer-
Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinemas, Maharshi is expected to take box office by a storm. Maharshi also marks the first collaboration of Mahesh Baju, Pooja Hegde and filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Maharshi is slated to hit the silver screens on May 9.