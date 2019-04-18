Maharshi wrap up bash: Actor Mahesh Babu has announced the wrap of his upcoming film Maharshi. Marking the 25th film of his career, Maharshi is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Slated to hit the screens on May 9, Maharshi has been helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyyayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Maharshi starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. From the posters, the teaser to songs, Maharshi has kept everyone glued to the screens with its latest updates. As the film gears to hit the silver screens on May 9th, Mahesh Babu has announced that they have wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Sharing the latest update, Mahesh Babu shared a photo of a fruit cake on his official Instagram account. In the comment section of the photo, fans have expressed their excitement to watch the film on the big screen and make it a blockbuster. At the wrap up bash of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu was present along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara. Maharshi’s leading lady Pooja Hegde also marked her presence at the event. Interestingly, Maharshi marks Mahesh Babu’s 25th film of his career so the excitement among the fans is on an all-time high.

After releasing songs like Choti Choti Baatein co-starring Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh and Nuvve Samastham, the makers of the film are all set to release the third song of the film on Friday, i.e April 19. Titled as Everest Anchuna, the song will be previewed at 4: 05 pm. To announce the song, the makers of the film released a poster in which Mahesh Babu looks dapper in a metallic outfit.

Take a look at the latest poster of Mahesh Babu here:

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyyayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema, Maharshi revolves around the journey of Mahesh Babu’s character Rishi. The actor was last seen in the film Bharat Ane Nenu co-starring Kiara Advani that took box office by a storm and shined through as the fourth highest grossing Telugu film of all time.

