Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Mahashivratri 2025: Vicky Kaushal To Suniel Shetty, Glimpse Into How Bollywood Celebrated The Festival

On this auspicious festival, devotees visit Shiva temples, get engage in various rituals while many even observe fasts. Following this, Bollywood celebs took to social media to share a glimpse of their celebrations.

Mahashivratri 2025: Vicky Kaushal To Suniel Shetty, Glimpse Into How Bollywood Celebrated The Festival

Bollywood Celebrates Mahashivratri


Mahashivratri is celebrated by many people all over the world. On this auspicious festival, devotees visit Shiva temples, get engage in various rituals while many even observe fasts. Following the same, Bollywood celebs took to social media to share a glimpse of their celebrations.

Bollywood Celebrates Mahashivratri

Take a look at their posts:

Vicky Kaushal

The actor shared a video from her recent release ‘Chhaava’. The short clip shows him performing the Shiva Lingam Abhishek. “Om Namah Parvati Patiye Har Har Mahadev”, he wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a snap of Lord Shiva. “May Bholenath’s grace remove all evil eyes from life. Happy Maha Shivratri”, she wrote in the caption.

Varun Dhawan 

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan shared a small clip of him grooving to a song from the upcoming film ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ Shivoham, alongside Ganesh and Sushant. The energetic dance and devotional vibes made it a perfect tribute to the occasion.

“Happy Mahashivratri, Har Har Mahadev”, he wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Shehnaaz Gill  

The actress shared a post on her Instagram handle, where she was seen posing outside one of the Jyotirlingas. Shehnaaz was wearing a simple traditional outfit. “Om Namah Shivaya”, she wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Suneil Shetty

Suneil Shetty often shares glimpses from his daily life. The actor took to his social media and shared a post on the occasion of Mahashivratri. “Surrender to Shiva And everything else surrenders to you. Om Umamaheswarabhyaṁ namaḥ”, he wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

