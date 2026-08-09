LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career

Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career

From making his screen debut at just four to becoming one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, Mahesh Babu’s journey has been marked by blockbuster films, career-defining performances and an increasingly global profile. On his birthday, here are seven milestones that shaped his remarkable career.

Mahesh Babu (Photo: imdb)
Mahesh Babu (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 11:20 IST

Mahesh Babu has spent almost his entire life in front of the camera. What began as a childhood appearance in Needa eventually grew into one of the most successful careers in Telugu cinema. Today, as the actor celebrates his birthday, he is preparing for perhaps his most ambitious chapter yet, Varanasi, his collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Here are seven milestones that trace Mahesh Babu’s evolution from child artiste to pan-India superstar.

You Might Be Interested In

1. Mahesh Babu started acting at just four

Long before he became a leading man, Mahesh appeared as a child artiste in Needa in 1979. He went on to act in several films during his childhood, including Sankharavam, Mugguru Kodukulu and Gudachari 117.

2. ‘Rajakumarudu’ marked his debut as a leading man

After years away from acting, Mahesh returned as an adult with Rajakumarudu in 1999. The film earned him the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut and established the beginning of his journey as a leading star.

3. ‘Okkadu’ changed the game

While films such as Murari helped establish him, Okkadu became a major career turning point. The 2003 action drama earned Mahesh his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu and strengthened his position among the industry’s leading stars.

4. ‘Pokiri’ turned Mahesh Babu into a phenomenon

The 2006 action thriller Pokiri took his stardom to another level. The film became a major commercial success and was widely recognised as a landmark in Telugu cinema, cementing Mahesh’s mass appeal.

5. ‘Dookudu’ proved his box-office staying power

Mahesh followed Pokiri with another major commercial success in Dookudu. Released in 2011, the film became one of the biggest hits of his career and reinforced his ability to combine action, comedy and family entertainment.

6. He expanded beyond the conventional superstar image

With films including Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, Mahesh increasingly explored stories carrying social and political themes alongside mainstream entertainment. His career has also expanded into production through G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

7. ‘Varanasi’ marks his biggest global gamble yet

Mahesh Babu’s next chapter could be his most ambitious. In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, he plays Rudhra alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film spans an extraordinary world of locations and timelines, while the latest birthday reveal offers another glimpse of Rudhra. Rajamouli described the character as “witty, vulnerable and fierce” qualities he said Mahesh brought to the role.

Varanasi is scheduled to reach cinemas on April 7, 2027, putting Mahesh Babu at the centre of what could become one of Indian cinema’s biggest global theatrical events.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career
Tags: home-hero-pos-9mahesh babuVaranasi

RELATED News

‘We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026’: A Day Of Conversations On Women, Leadership, Health And Change; Here’s Who Will Attend The Event

Bigg Boss Bangla: Sourav Ganguly Reveals Daughter Called Him ‘Naive’ Ahead Of Hosting Debut, Says ‘I’ll Stand By What’s Right’

Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: 5 Biggest Controversies That Followed The Actress — From Marriage To Hormonal Injection Claims

Gauahar Khan Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Kushal Tandon At Mini Mathur’s Party, Poses With Husband Zaid Darbar – See Pics

From Ahaan Panday To Lakshya: 7 Rising Bollywood Stars Who Already Have Their Next Big Films Lined Up

LATEST NEWS

‘I Don’t Understand Hindi’: Bengaluru Delivery Boy Abused, Beaten By Girls’ Male Friends; Video Surfaces

Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, DGD vs CSG Match 9 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Dead Rat Found in Non-Veg Food Bought From Hotel; Child’s Condition Deteriorated After Consuming It

WTC 2027 Final Qualification Scenarios: How India, Australia, South Africa And Other Teams Can Reach The Summit Clash in London

Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan Injuries: VVS Laxman Denies Miscommunication Between BCCI CoE And Team Management

Examination Completed Transparently Within 5 Days in Line With CM Yogi’s Vision

Unique Presentation by Shiv Devotees Travelling from Haridwar to Palam Draws People’s Attention

Flower Shower from a Helicopter Infused Kanwariyas With Renewed Energy

Yogi Government Strict on The Safety of School Children; Transport Department to Conduct Regular Inspections

Maharashtra Milk Price Hike: Your Daily Milk Will Cost More From August 11, Check New Rates

Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career
Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career
Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career
Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career

QUICK LINKS