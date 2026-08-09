Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: From Child Actor To SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — 7 Biggest Milestones In His Career

Mahesh Babu has spent almost his entire life in front of the camera. What began as a childhood appearance in Needa eventually grew into one of the most successful careers in Telugu cinema. Today, as the actor celebrates his birthday, he is preparing for perhaps his most ambitious chapter yet, Varanasi, his collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli.
Here are seven milestones that trace Mahesh Babu’s evolution from child artiste to pan-India superstar.
1. Mahesh Babu started acting at just four
Long before he became a leading man, Mahesh appeared as a child artiste in Needa in 1979. He went on to act in several films during his childhood, including Sankharavam, Mugguru Kodukulu and Gudachari 117.
2. ‘Rajakumarudu’ marked his debut as a leading man
After years away from acting, Mahesh returned as an adult with Rajakumarudu in 1999. The film earned him the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut and established the beginning of his journey as a leading star.
3. ‘Okkadu’ changed the game
While films such as Murari helped establish him, Okkadu became a major career turning point. The 2003 action drama earned Mahesh his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu and strengthened his position among the industry’s leading stars.
4. ‘Pokiri’ turned Mahesh Babu into a phenomenon
The 2006 action thriller Pokiri took his stardom to another level. The film became a major commercial success and was widely recognised as a landmark in Telugu cinema, cementing Mahesh’s mass appeal.
5. ‘Dookudu’ proved his box-office staying power
Mahesh followed Pokiri with another major commercial success in Dookudu. Released in 2011, the film became one of the biggest hits of his career and reinforced his ability to combine action, comedy and family entertainment.
6. He expanded beyond the conventional superstar image
With films including Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi, Mahesh increasingly explored stories carrying social and political themes alongside mainstream entertainment. His career has also expanded into production through G Mahesh Babu Entertainment.
7. ‘Varanasi’ marks his biggest global gamble yet
Mahesh Babu’s next chapter could be his most ambitious. In SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, he plays Rudhra alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film spans an extraordinary world of locations and timelines, while the latest birthday reveal offers another glimpse of Rudhra. Rajamouli described the character as “witty, vulnerable and fierce” qualities he said Mahesh brought to the role.
Varanasi is scheduled to reach cinemas on April 7, 2027, putting Mahesh Babu at the centre of what could become one of Indian cinema’s biggest global theatrical events.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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