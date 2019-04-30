Mahesh Babu fans, brace yourself! Maharshi trailer to be out on this day: Those of you eagerly waiting for the release of Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi's trailer release, well, there is good news for all of you out there. The makers of the film have recently announced that they are all set to drop the trailer of Babu's upcoming flick tomorrow, May 1.

Mahesh Babu fans, brace yourself! Maharshi trailer to be out on this day: Those of you eagerly waiting for the release of Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi’s trailer release, well, there is good news for all of you out there. The makers of the film have recently announced that they are all set to drop the trailer of Babu’s upcoming flick tomorrow, May 1. Maharshi is the 25th film of the superstar thus it is a very special film for Mahesh and his fans too. Mahesh’s fans are more than excited as they have been eagerly waiting for their favourite star’s upcoming entertainment treat.

Apart from the makers, Mahesh has also shared the details of his forthcoming film via different social media platforms. The actor revealed that the trailer of the film is released tomorrow at 8:10 pm. It seems that this small piece of information was enough to bring a storm online. The announcement has already sent millions of Mahesh Babu fans into a frenzy and they just can’t wait to finally witness the trailer of the film. Here’s take a look at all the social media buzz that have been doing the rounds on social media platforms:



Earlier in the day, the makers of the film released the jukebox of the film, that was massively liked the fans across the country. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the album of the film has already been called a hit among the fans.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is a full-on entertainer and is expected to be a blockbuster. The film is 9also expected to broke all the earlier records set by Mahesh Babu-starrers at the Box office.

The film features Pooja Hegde opposite Mahesh and Allari Naresh playing one of the key roles in the film. The film is slated to hit the silver screens across the world on May 9. Here’s watch the teaser of the film:

