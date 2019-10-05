Telugu star Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar who have hardly failed to give relationship goals has revealed a secret of their successful marriage. In an interview to a leading daily, Mahesh Babu said that it's their understanding that had kept them going together fro 14 years.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar is the much-loved couple of the Tollywood industry. Every now and then the couple can be seen giving relationship goals. From sharing their PDAs on Instagram to expressing their love for each other at public events, the couple have hardly missed any opportunity to show their affection for each other.

In an interview to a Vogue magazine, actor Mahesh Babu has spilled the beans behind their successful marriage. He said that Namrata and Mahesh Babu have been married for 14 years and they understand each other really well. They let each other be which is the second reason behind their successful marriage.

Another important mantra is space. And of course, children keep them grounded. He also mentioned that his father had taught him that. When he came home to us he wasn’t a star. The couple met while filming Vamsi, which was released in 2000 and fell in love.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar dated each other for five years and then they got married according to South Indian tradition.

Namrata Shirodkar is the former Miss India, quit films post marriage. She was last seen in the year 2004 Telugu film Anji while her last Bollywood film was Bride And Prejudice. This film was released in the year 2004.

Speaking about Mahesh Babu, Namrata told a leading daily that they hadn’t seen a more disciplined and dedicated person. He doesn’t settle for less. And he can balance work-life very well, Namrata added.

The couple gave birth to a son Gautham and daughter Sitara.

Mahesh Babu is a popular Telugu actor had worked in various films. His stellar acting has always left his fans impressed. Mahesh Babu will be filming Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is slated to release in the year 2020.

His last movie titled Maharshi was a mega-blockbuster movie directed by Oopiri fame Vamsi Paidipally. This movie was released on May 9, 2019. This movie has made a gross earning of Rs 295 crores and Rs 153 crores and distributor share within 16 days of release.

