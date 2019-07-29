South actor Mahesh Babu who recently shared the details on the clothing brand The Humbble Co, has now share unveiled the name of his brand. In the post, actor Mahesh Babu mentioned that he was overwhelmed with the fans' astounding response so far. Presently, he is busy shooting for his forthcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

South actor Mahesh Babu who is presently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi took to his Instagram to share the name of his clothing brand, The Humbl Co. In the Instagram post, he mentioned that he is overwhelmed with fans’ astounding response so far. In the same post, he had thanked everyone. He mentioned that a year has been spent to build its foundation with honesty, authenticity and love. Also revealed the launch date that is August 7. He also shared a photograph where he can be seen smiling for the cameras.

Not just that, the actor will also attend the press conference which will be conducted on August 4 to unveil his brand. Sources revealed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will also attend the ceremony as a chief guest. But no official announcement has been made yet.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to share the good news. In the Twitter post, he wrote that it all began with humble beginnings. Sharing something exciting, something real that they had been working upon.

It all starts with Humbl beginnings. Sharing something exciting, something real we have been working on.

It all starts with Humbl beginnings. Sharing something exciting, something real we have been working on.

Mahesh Babu is not the only actor who launched his clothing brand. In the South, Vijay Deverakonda has also one more clothing brand named as ‘Rowdy’. The actor is also planning to come up with the women apparels.

Mahesh Babu’s 25th release Maharshi has become the career’s biggest opener. Setting the records for the film, movie is also creating a social impact. NGO also hosted a special screening of Maharshi for children’s workshop. Mahesh Babu is swinging high on the professional front. Before Maharshi, Mahesh babu garnered a lot of attention of Bharat Aenu Nenu.

