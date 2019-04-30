Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Maharshi had been in headlines for various reasons. From movie posters to the actor's dashing appearances, the movie garnered attention for every single reason. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to inform the audience that Jukebox of the movie will be released at 4.05 pm with a new song addition of Phir Shuru.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu shared his upcoming film’s Maharshi Jukebox on Twitter on April 30, 2019, Tuesday, the Jukebox has a new addition of a song titled Phir Shuru. The new song is sung by Benny Dayal. Soon after the post, the comments section was flooded with compliments and congratulations. Till now, this post has received 1,28,037 likes. With 2.6 million followers, Mahesh Babu’s ardent followers have hardly missed an opportunity to comment on his post. Mahesh Babu has also made sure to share his post regularly on Instagram.

Be it his vacation trips with his wife Namarat Shirodkar or his movie updates, his Instagram account is full of every minute details. Maharshi movie stars Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Both actors were featured with Mahesh Babu in the film Choti Choti Baatein. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film will release on May 9. It will be released a day before the release of Bollywood film Student Of The Year 2.

Earlier, in the day Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram account to inform his fans about the Jukebox. Previous to this, Mahesh Babu had shared a poster of Maharshi. In the poster, he can be seen in an entrepreneur’ avatar. Dressed up in black suit walking along with his team of bodyguards in New York in heavy rain, the actor looks handsome in the poster.

Maharshi has been extensively shot in the United States. It has been filmed in Big Apple His wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Gautham and Sitara, was seen accompanying him.

Mahesh Babu had appeared in several movies such as supernatural drama Murari in 2001, and the action melodrama Okkadu in 2003. He also acted in various other films such as Arjun, Athadu, Pokiri, Dookudu, Businessman, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Nenokkadine, Srimanthudu, and Bharat Ane Nenu

