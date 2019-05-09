Tamilrockers has again made another film its target of piracy, and it is Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi on May 9, 2019, that is, on its release date. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie is available for the audience on the website. Besides Mahesh Babu, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh among others.

Mahesh Babu starrer-Maharshi has been leaked by the online piracy website Tamilrockers on its release date Thursday, May, 2019. The movie is presently available for download on the website. Despite stringent laws and strictness around the piracy, it has been witnessed that the number of leaked movies have been increased with time. Even actors have come out multiple time to request the audience to not to leak the film, but, it seems that there is no end to it and it is continued to target the films which seem to spread like a wildfire. Therefore, this is not the only film that has been leaked through an illegal mode. Recently, the Hollywood film, Avengers Endgame feel into the prey of various piracy websites including Tamilrockers much before its release.

Tamilrockers has also released the various Bollywood films such as Gully Boy, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray, Simmba and Zero. It also ruined the interest of several Game of Thrones’s fans after leaking its season 7. Not just that, the Sacred Games series was also leaked on various piracy websites.

No coming back to Maharshi, the piracy websites’ has successfully spoiled the interest around the movie. It is a much-anticipated movie of Telugu cinema revolves around the character Rishi, a millionaire businessman who returns to his homeland, to become the champion of poor and downtrodden farmers.

Maharshi released today that is May 9, 2019 and it is receiving mixed reviews. Some has praised it while there is some section of people who have criticised the movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App