Mahesh Babu who is known for his style and his charming persona is all set to launch his clothing label just like Salman Khan's Being human! The big announcement will be made soon! For more details read on.

After the success of Maharishi, Mahesh Babu is all set to entertain fans with his movie Sarileru Neekevvar but what’s more interesting is he is going to follow Salman Khan’s footsteps and is all set to launch his clothing label! The big announcement is still under wraps and will be unveiled in two days. As per reports, the announcement will be made on August 4 in a press conference and will give an opportunity to his fans to meet him in person.

Raising curiosity among fans, a fan club of Mahesh Babu revealed something interesting is coming up and we are sure the fans can’t wait any longer for the big surprise! The 43-year-old actor, producer, a philanthropist and now an entrepreneur Mahesh Babu also known by Mahesh Ghattamaneni is all set to start his own clothing label. His last movie Maharshi was a hit at the box office and starred Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Among many stars who started their clothing labels are Hrithik Roshan (HRX) and Salman Khan (Being Human) and Mahesh Babu will be the third actor to dip his toes into the world of clothing label. The name of the label is still under wraps but fans have been waiting eagerly for the big announcement. Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for his 26th film Sarileru Neekevvaru. In the film, he will play the role of an Army man and the first schedule of the film has been wrapped up in Kashmir. The movie will release on Sankranti 2020.

Mahesh Babu started his career back in 1979 as a child artist for about a decade before entering the acting industry as an actor in the lead role. His first film as a lead actor was in 1999 in Raja Kumarudu followed by hits after hits. Some of his films are- Yuvaraju, Vamsi, Murari, Naani, pokiri, Khaleja, Aagadu and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App