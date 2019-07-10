Actor Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the character of an Indian Army officer in his next release Sarileru Neekevvaru. Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi announced it today on his Twitter account. The shooting for the film has recently started in Kashmir.

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu is all set to play the role of Major Ajay Krishna in the upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie is an action comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by GMB Entertainments, AK Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mahesh recently started shooting for the film in Kashmir. In the movie, he will be seen playing the role of a police officer Major Ajay Krishna. Alongside Mahesh Babu, the film features Ashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Vijayashanti and Rajendra Prasad.

The directed Anil Ravipudi took to twitter introducing Mahesh as the police official Ajay Krishna. He shared a picture of Mahesh wearing the cop outfit and a batch on which Ajay Krishna is written. It will be interesting to see Mahesh as a police cop in the movie as it is his first time to play such kind of role. The actor was last seen in Maharshi which was released at the beginning of 2019.

Superstar @urstrulymahesh garu turns into Major Ajay Krishna for #SarileruNeekevvaru! #sankranthi2020 Operation started in kashmir 😄😄👍👌📽️⛰️ pic.twitter.com/ta4OYUedQV — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) July 10, 2019

Son of veteran actor Krishna, Mahesh is a popular Telugu actor and a producer, who has done more than 30 films in Tollywood industry. He did his debut as a child artist in Needa 1979 and as a lead actor in Rajakumarudu, 1999. The cute actor also owns G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

