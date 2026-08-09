Mahesh Babu Varanasi First Look: SS Rajamouli Unveils His Fierce And Vulnerable Rudhra Avatar

It is Mahesh Babu’s birthday, and director SS Rajamouli had the most perfect surprise for his fans. The production house of Varanasi has released the first look of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, providing us an insight into the central character of this highly anticipated action adventure.

In the first look, we can see Mahesh Babu in two different settings. While in one picture, we get to see Rudhra chilling out on a bamboo raft, in the other, Rudhra is seen standing in the middle of the wild environment and looking around at the expansive land. The photoshoot took place during the Africa schedule of the film.







SS Rajamouli shared the first look on social media with the caption, “Fierce isn’t his only shade… RUDHRA in #Varanasi.”

SS Rajamouli Introduces Mahesh Babu As Rudhra

Rajamouli also shared a special note about Mahesh Babu’s character:

“Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce,”

He went on to praise Mahesh Babu’s portrayal of the character, stating that playing a character who is just furious is one thing but playing a role which requires shifting between being fierce and fragile requires something more

The first look of the character appears to be designed to show a different side of Mahesh Babu beyond his aura of action-hero. While we know that Rudhra will show major action sequences but now, we can expect a softer and more vulnerable side to the character as well.

Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Look Comes From Africa

Rajamouli revealed that the showcased frames were captured during the film’s Africa schedule. The team shot portions of Varanasi around Mount Kilimanjaro and the Maasai Mara, locations that provide the film with a striking natural backdrop.

Sharing his experience, Rajamouli said the landscape itself added something that could not have been recreated on a set. He also pointed out the challenge of capturing the scale of the locations, saying there were moments when even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame seemed unable to contain what was in front of the team.

The scale of the production has been one of the major talking points surrounding Varanasi, particularly because it marks Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration with Rajamouli.

Priyanka Chopra And Prithviraj Wish Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu’s co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran also wished him on his birthday while sharing their excitement about the film.

“Another trip around the Sun… before we travel across time. Happy Birthday Rudhra,” they wrote.

Varanasi also marks a major collaboration between actors from different Indian film industries, with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj joining Mahesh Babu in the ambitious project.

Varanasi Release And Shooting Update

A substantial portion of Varanasi has already been completed, with around 80 per cent of filming reportedly finished, including several major action sequences. The remaining portions are being shot in Hyderabad.

Written by V. Vijayendra Prasad along with S. S. Kanchi, Varanasi is produced by K. L. Narayana and S. S. Karthikeya under Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

The film is believed to revolve around Rudhra and an extraordinary threat facing the city of Varanasi, with an asteroid reportedly forming part of the story. With Mahesh Babu’s Rudhra look now unveiled, expectations around Rajamouli’s next have only grown.

ALSO READ: Toxic: Yash Calls Nayanthara ‘Lady Superstar’, Says She Looks ‘Badass’ As His Sister In The Movie