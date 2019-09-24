Mahesh Babu wins Best Actor Award: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has won the Best Actor Award for his film Bharat Ane Nenu at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South which took place in Hyderabad. The powerful performance of the actor in the film was highly praised by his fans.

The superstar of Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu has always managed to impress his fans with his different roles and films. The actor has a huge fan following not just in India, but even in the USA as his films open to large numbers in this market. The dubbed versions of Telugu films on small screens have spread his charm even in the Hindi mass belts as well and he has been able to establish female fanbase across the country with his cute smile and flawless looks. He doesn’t have just the sharp looks to impress the audience, but the actor is also known for his powerful performances in the movies.

Mahesh has proven the fact once again by winning the best actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards (South). If you’re not aware of that, then we must tell you that he has bagged that best actor award for Bharat Ane Nenu in which his performance was mind-blowing. The award function held in Hyderabad.

Although, the popular Telugu star couldn’t make it to the award function as he is busy shooting for his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru and that’s why his wife and former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar were seen on stage collecting the award on his behalf.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the character of Ajay Krishna who is an army officer. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainments, and AK Entertainments. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is slated for release next year on January 10 during Makar Sankranti festival. The first schedule of the film was shot in Kashmir in July and the makers are planning to release the teaser of the film on Dussehra, October 8, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App