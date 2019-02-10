Mahesh and Namrata fell in love while filming B Gopal's Vamsi. The duo had a courtship period of four years followed by tying the knot in the year 2005

South superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have their 14th wedding anniversary today. The actor sharing an adorbale with his wife wrote, “Candid moments captured!! Anniversary 14!! Happy Anniversary my love ❤❤ @namratashirodkar 📸 @xavieraugustin Ur the best!!”. Mahesh and Namrata fell in love while filming their first film as a lead couple in B Gopal’s Vamsi. The duo had a courtship period of four years followed by tying the knot in the year 2005. The couple had their share of relationship ups and downs as the marriage landed in trouble after three years of marriage. Namrata had lost her parents while Mahesh was not doing well in the career front. However, the rough phase made their relationship even stronger as the two stay strong till the day.

Namrata, who debuted with Salman Khan starrer Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai in 1998 has acted in many Bollywood films including Vaastav, Kachche Dhaage and Gurinder Chadda’s Bride and Prejudice. The actress quit her career after marriage as Mahesh wanted her to focus on family and kids. In fact, in many interviews Namrata said her husband Mahesh Babu is a bit old school, while Mahesh himself has admitted to the fact that he is a conventional husband.

The couple has been blessed with two kids, elder son Gautam and daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu was last seen in blockbusters Brahmotsavam, Spyder and Bharat Ane Nenu. As far his latest project is concerned the actor is shooting for Maharshi opposite Pooja Hegde who made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan in 2016. The project is still in process and a major chunk has been shot in USA.

