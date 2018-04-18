After playing Sakshi Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, actress Kiara Advani is all set to make her Tollywood debut with director Koratala Siva's 'Bharat Ane Nenu'. The actress will be playing the lead role opposite to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. In an exclusive interview with NewsX, the Bollywood actress has talked about her Tollywood debut and her future plans.

She was seen playing Sakshi Dhoni in ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and now her big Tollywood debut film is set to release worldwide on April 20. Actress Kiara Advani will be seen with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in director Koratala Siva’s ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’. The Bollywood actress speaks exclusively to NewsX about this ‘dream debut’, her co-star Mahesh Babu and what she is looking forward to in her career.

NewsX: How excited are you about your Tollywood debut ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’?

Kiara: I’m extremely excited and we are getting closer to the release, just two days to go. There’s butterflies, excitement and a lot of mixed emotion as we are finally sharing this film with the whole world.

NewsX: Tells us a little about your role, Vasumathi, in the film.

Kiara: I play a girl who is just out of college – a young, vivacious very relatable local Hyderabadi girl who’s discovering what she wants and her dreams. The rest people will see on the 20th of April. (Smiles)

NewsX: Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in south cinema. What was the experience of working with him like for you?

Kiara: I’ve learnt a lot for sure. Mahesh Babu also doesn’t carry himself like a star and doesn’t come with that baggage. He is a team player like I always say and he’s passionate, grounded and humble and someone who’s very comfortable to be around and work with. He never made me the feel the pressure of his stardom and that’s why it was so easy to work with him. I think I’ve had so much fun doing scenes together because we would just feed off each other energy. Mahesh Babu is always enthusiastic about trying a scene in a different way, discussing it and thinking about how to go about it. He’s a very natural actor. Honestly, working in a language that I don’t understand heightened all the other emotions and though I wanted to be spontaneous sometimes I couldn’t. Having someone who was patient with me helped me through the process and we have made something with a lot of passion so hope that people like the film and enjoy it.

NewsX: Have you seen any of Mahesh Babu’s earlier films? What was your impression of him?

Kiara: I knew he was one of the biggest superstars in the south. Having seen some of his other films, I knew he was extremely natural. So when I met him, he was just so chilled and grounded. I never felt that I was working with a huge megastar. It wasn’t until the audio launch that I released how big he was. Seeing the loyalty of his fans, the love they shared – it was overwhelming, to say the least. It’s amazing to see how humble and grounded he is in spite of all that – and that’s something to learn.

NewsX: Was the fact that debuted in Tollywood intentional?

Kiara: It wasn’t. I was getting offers from the south from right after my first Hindi film. I didn’t have the time to take up a Telugu or Tamil film at the time. But when ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ was offered to me it was literally like a dream launch as everything fell into place beautifully. The decision to say yes came from the heart – it was such a lovely story to be part of and tell the people. I never thought I would do a south film but this experience has been so lovely and I’ve already signed my next film with Ram Charan. However, I would like to balance it – I would like to do both Hindi and south films and be a pan-India entertainer. I think for any actor that’s the dream – to reach out to as many people as you can. And in a country with so many languages, it’s great to do that.

NewsX: Any challenges you faced during the shoot?

Kiara: Language was the biggest challenge. Emotions are universal but language, yes, was a challenge. When I signed on the film, that was my biggest concern. First, I am an actor so if I take up anything I want to give it my best. But they made me very comfortable from the beginning and told me how they’ll be going about it. I thought to myself that so many foreigners come and do Indian films and me being an Indian, how hard it could be? The minute I got my dialogues, my mugging skills helped me. (Laughs) I never had a retake because of a dialogue fumble and that’s a huge thing. It went quite smoothly.

NewsX: In just a few films, you’ve worked with some leading Bollywood directors and now are part of a big Telugu film. Do you think luck or talent matters? Or both?

Kiara: I think it’s definitely a combination of both but I truly believe that talent sustains. I’ve hard my share of ups and downs with the few films that I have done. But I’ve still worked with some of the best directors in the country so I’m extremely blessed and grateful that they put so much faith and belief in me.

NewsX: You’ve signed your next Telugu film with Ram Charan; are you looking at the Tamil film industry too?

Kiara: I’d love to work in the Tamil film industry as well if a great script with an interesting role comes my way then I’ll certainly take it up. But like I said, I’m hoping to balance my Hindi films and south films.

NewsX: What’s next for you in Hindi?

Kiara: I have a Hindi film releasing in June. It’s called ‘Lust Stories’ and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Karan Johar has directed the film that I’m a part of. It’s an anthology of four stories. I’m looking forward to that and excited about sharing it with the world on Netflix. This year’s got a lot of new releases for me – it’s an exciting time!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App