Mahesh Babu’s Intense Scene Leaked From SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’

The much-awaited movie 'SSMB29', helmed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, has gone viral on social media following the leak of a pivotal scene from the movie.

The viral video demonstrates Mahesh Babu approaching another actor, identified as Prithviraj Sukumaran, who sits in a wheelchair. The suspenseful scene immediately turns dramatic as Mahesh Babu is violently pushed onto the ground, where guns are placed at his throat while he’s on his knees.

The clip, shot from the interior of a vehicle, has generated more interest and speculation regarding the plot of the movie as well as its high-octane action sequences.

SSMB29 shooting in outdoor locations

Shooting ‘SSMB29’ in outdoor settings in various states has been a major challenge for the producers. Having outsiders on set means there is a higher chance of leaks, which can affect the secrecy and hype around the movie. Even with attempts to keep the production environment under control, the leak serves as a reminder of the challenges of handling such a massive production.

While the leaked video has set tongues wagging on social media, speculation also exists about whether the video belongs to ‘SSMB29’ or an advertisement movie with Mahesh Babu.

But the majority of sources state that it is a part of the Rajamouli project. Also, some earlier pics of a big set constructed in Odisha’s Koraput district, namely on the hilltop of Talamali, had gone online, giving us a glimpse of the film’s grand landscapes.

SSMB29: plot and budget

‘SSMB29’ has been depicted as an international jungle action-adventure movie, with Mahesh Babu playing a character reportedly inspired by Hindu mythology’s Lord Hanuman.

The movie would be Rajamouli’s first with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Made on a humongous budget of Rs 900-1000 crore, ‘SSMB29’ will be released in two parts, with the first part being released in 2027 and the second in 2029.

MM Keeravaani will compose the music for the film. The excitement for ‘SSMB29’ is still growing, with fans waiting impatiently for the official announcement of the film’s plot and its action-packed sequences featuring stars.

