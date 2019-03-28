One of the most popular stars of our country, Mahesh Babu has been honoured with a wax statue in Madame Tussauds Singapore and fans can't keep calm. Well, the actor ahs now has spoken about and explained what it meant to him. Often referred to as the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh has given many blockbuster hits to the industry. Now, this statue will add one more gem to the list of his achievements.

While being carved is a rare form of honour, Superstar Mahesh Babu earned a greater privilege owing to his fandom, as the actor’s Madame Tussauds’ wax statue was also launched at his own superplex AMB Cinemas. Acknowledging the statue as merit, the Superstar explained the importance of his statue. The statue has been extremely special for not just Mahesh Babu but also Madame Tussauds Singapore as this will be the first time they would unveil the prestigious figure outside Singapore.

Talking about what the superstar’s statue stands for Mahesh Babu was quoted saying that it’s about, he thinks kind of sense of achievement he would say and he is honoured to see it. Mahesh’s wax figure will join Madame Tussauds Singapore – the home of other A-list icons. All his fans got a chance to go close and grab their selfies with the iconic wax statue of superstar Mahesh.

The Superstar has piqued the interests of the audience for his upcoming Maharshi, which marks the twenty-fifth film of his career. The first look and teaser were released on the birthday of the actor which received an exceptional response from the masses. Mahesh Babu’s fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally loved, the actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film.

The actor has already carved a niche for himself in India. The actors’ films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also the actor has fans all the way from Punjab.

After the remarkable performance as a ruling minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu slips into the character of a charming college boy in his next Maharshi.

Not many of his fans know that apart from achieving accolades for his superb acting performances, Mahesh Babu is also cited as one of the most attractive male celebrities of our country.

