Mahesh Babu's wax statue: After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu becomes the second Tollywood actor to get his own statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Mahesh Babu will unveil his statue on March 25, 2019, at his superplex cinemas in Hyderabad. Take a look at his posts inside.

Mahesh Babu’s wax statue: After Bhaaubali fame Prabhas its Mahesh Babu’s turn to unveil his wax statue at the very famous Madame Tussauds. Biz analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of Mahesh Babu unveiling his wax figure on March 25, 2019, at Hyderabad. As per reports, Mahesh Babu will first inaugurate his wax statue at his latest venture, the superplex AMB cinemas where it will be for display for a day before being shipped to Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Mahesh Babu took to his official handle to post a picture of him holding a box of dummy eyes, he had captioned his picture as super happy to be a part of prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thanks to the team of artists who paid attention to all the small details. Take a look at his post here:

Mahesh Babu started his acting career back in 1979 where he was a child artist but made his adult debut in 1999 with Raja Kumarudu. But bagged recognition in 2001 with supernatural drama Murarai and then action melodrama Okkadu in 2003. Since then he became a social media sensation with more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

