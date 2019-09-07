Mahesh Bhatt death hoax: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is his usual self and living dangerously, clarified Pooja Bhatt with her latest post after several reports suggested that Mahesh Bhatt has passed away after suffering a heart attack. Take a look at several celebrities who have fell prey to similar death hoaxes in the past.

Mahesh Bhatt death hoax: A simple misunderstanding or a post can lead to gave grave speculations. As all eyes were glued to their television screens with Chandrayaan 2, reports of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt death spread like a wildfire. The speculation started after CINTAA ( Cine & TC Artists Association) put out a tweet condoling the death of Mahesh Bhatt. Several reports posted after it suggested that the director passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Putting all rumours to rest, Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt shared two photos of him spending a chill afternoon at their house. While dismissing the reports, Pooja said that her father is his usual, self, living dangerously and kicking in his red shoes. She added that he is not going anywhere anytime soon and will hopefully survive all of them. Pooja Bhatt’s post has definitely provided respite to their well-wishers and fans. Expectations are also high from Mahesh Bhatt’s comeback as a director with Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt.

However, this is not the first time that death rumours of Bollywood celebrities have rocked the headlines. Take a look at 7 celebrities who had to face a similar situation:

Amitabh Bachchan: Not even the shehenshah of Bollywood is spared from such fake news. The actor has faced a like-wise situation not once but twice. In 2016, a Whatsapp forward suggested that Big B has passed away. Earlier, reports had spread that the megastar had died in a crash crash.

Shah Rukh Khan: In 2017, a European news network reported that Shah Rukh Khan has been killed in a plane crash along with seven others. To put the rumours to rest, SRK tweeted a photo of himself with a quirky caption stating that he survived the week despite a plane crash, fatal accident on sets and yet another title of Imtiaz Ali’s film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: After Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai became the victim of false death reports. It was reported that the actor has committed suicide by taking an overdose of tranquilizers. Constant family quarrels post her steamy photo with Ranbir Kapoor during Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotions was quoted as the reason behind such a drastic step.

Mumtaz: Veteran actor Mumtaz is one celebrity who has time and again been subjected to such speculations. Reacting to the viral reports, Mumtaz had said in an interview with a news portal that she doesn’t understand why people are spreading rumours of her death repeatedly. The veteran actress added that she finds it strange that people call her a legend yet are desperate for her to die.

Dilip Kumar: Along with Mumtaz, veteran actor Dilip Kumar has also been disturbed by constant chatter around his death. In 2014, the situation had gone so out of hand that the actor had to put out a tweet thanking everyone for their love and prayers.

Farida Jalal: Disturbed by her death rumours, Farida Jalal had clarified that she is hale and hearty. She initially laughed it off but people asking her the same question later got irritating for her. The veteran actor added that she wonders why people spread such rumours.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Now a national award-winning actor, Ayushmann Khurrana found himself in a fix after a report suggested that he has been declared dead post suffering a skiing accident in Switzerland. Shutting them down as bizarre rumours on his Twitter account, Ayushmann wrote, “RIP rumor mongers.”

