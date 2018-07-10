As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make headlines with their alleged relationship, Mahesh Bhatt has stated that he would let the paparazzi guess if papa is raazi or not. Addressing the photos where Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at their residence, the filmmaker said that after he saw the photos online, he thought that the paparazzi age is here and people are outside their house trying to click a photo because that is what the nation is asking for.

From making heads turn at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception to flooding the social media with their paparazzi photos, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has emerged as the talk of the town. As the Brahmastra actors make headlines with spectacular chemistry, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt has broken his silence on their alleged relationship. Reacting to the recent incident where Ranbir was spotted spending quality time with Alia and Mahesh Bhatt, the filmmaker told a leading daily that when he saw those photos online, he exclaimed that the paparazzi age is here.

Speaking about the same, he stated that now people are outside trying to capture the image because that is what the nation is asking for. Addressing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship, he said that he would let the paparazzi guess if Papa is raazi or not.

On being quipped if he gives relationship advice to Alia, the filmmaker said that it is very obvious that the duo is making no bones about talking to people about them being intimate. He further added that he does not belong to the category of parents who advise their children about their personal choice. Thus, it is their life, their space and he respects them for choosing to talk to the world when and if they want to do.

All praises for the Sanju actor, the filmmaker stated that he likes and loves him very much. He has a core far deeper than what cinema can capture. Appreciating him for his spectacular performance in Sanju, he said that Ranbir astounded him in Sanju. He said that after Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Deewar, this is the first time that he has seen an actor take charge of his role, especially something as iconic as Sanjay Dutt.

Talking about how Ranbir is barely 34 or 35 and comes from from the great lineage of Kapoor family, Mahesh Bhatt added that the actor has his unique charm and talent.

