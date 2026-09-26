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Home > Entertainment News > Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video

Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video

Mahi Shrivastava is back with a new Bhojpuri dance number, Nagin Jaise Dance. Sung by Goldi Yadav, the track blends a retro visual style with contemporary beats and puts Mahi’s energetic performance at the centre.

Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out
Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 16:26 IST

Mahi Shrivastava is turning up the heat with her latest Bhojpuri dance track, Nagin Jaise Dance. Released on the official YouTube channel of Worldwide Records Bhojpuri, the song features Mahi in a striking retro-inspired avatar as she takes centre stage with her signature dance style.

The track, sung by Goldi Yadav, is built around catchy beats and performance-heavy visuals, with Mahi’s expressions and choreography forming its biggest attraction. According to the song’s release coverage, the video combines a vintage aesthetic with contemporary dance and music trends. 

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Mahi Shrivastava Takes Centre Stage In ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’

As the title suggests, Nagin Jaise Dance is designed primarily as a dance number. Mahi is seen performing to the energetic track in a retro-themed setup, bringing a mix of dramatic expressions, sharp movements and a contemporary performance style to the video.

The song marks another dance-focused outing for Mahi, who has established herself as a familiar face in Bhojpuri music videos and films. Her performance remains the visual focus throughout the track.

The makers have also attempted to give the song a modern sound while retaining the flavour of a traditional Bhojpuri dance number. The music reportedly combines retro elements with contemporary beats.

Goldi Yadav Sings The New Bhojpuri Track

Goldi Yadav has lent her voice to Nagin Jaise Dance, while LC Praveen has penned the lyrics. Music has been composed by Arya Sharma, who has crafted the song around its dance-oriented theme.

The combination of Goldi Yadav’s vocals and Arya Sharma’s music gives the track its upbeat rhythm, while the lyrics and choreography keep the focus firmly on the performance.

Ratnakar Kumar Produces The Song

The song has been produced by Ratnakar Kumar, a known name in the Bhojpuri film and music industry. Cybus has handled the filming and direction of the video.

The technical team includes Pihu for hairstyling and Indrajit for makeup, completing Mahi’s retro-inspired look for the music video.

While the release has drawn attention to Mahi’s performance and the song’s visual treatment, reactions online have been mixed. Some viewers praised the music, while others criticised the lyrics and video, according to Navbharat Times. 

With its catchy title, retro styling and dance-heavy presentation, Nagin Jaise Dance is the latest addition to Mahi Shrivastava’s growing list of Bhojpuri music releases.

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Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video
Tags: bhojpuri musicMahi Shrivastava

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Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video

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Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video
Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video
Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video
Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video
Mahi Shrivastava’s ‘Nagin Jaise Dance’ Is Out, Bhojpuri Star Brings Retro Swag And High-Energy Moves – Watch Viral Video

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