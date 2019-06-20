Web series Fixer: Hours after beginning with the shooting of Fixer in Mumbai, the film unit was vandalised by a gang of goons who are believed to be sent to make the Fixer team vacate the property.

Web series Fixer: Police Inspector Kishore Khairnar has made an official statement that 3 men have been arrested in connection to the attack on the team of Fixer film unit. They will be presented before the Local Court on Thursday. Efforts are being made to trace some other suspects involved in the incident.

While the team of director Soham Shah were shooting for the web series Fixer on a property in Mumbai’s Mira road, a gang of goons walked onto the set and ransacked their location. The crew and some members of the team were injured seriously and had to be taken to the hospital. Cameraperson Santosh Thundiyal was savagely beaten up and had to get several stitches. There was chaos and bloodshed everywhere. Mahie Gill’s boy (his male assistant) had also fractured his hand in the incident.

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia said that he was frozen at that moment. He also added that while he had shot several violence scenes, however, it couldn’t compare to the real thing. When the actors and the directors saw the big gang coming towards their location, they assumed that the miscreants must have been a part of another unit shooting nearby or maybe they might be some tourist from UP who may have stopped by to watch the shooting. However, those men did not stop and began trashing everything they could lay their hands on.

I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/eWnJ55YXzv — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) June 19, 2019

Thane: Police has arrested seven people in connection with the incident where cast and crew of an under production web series 'Fixerr' featuring actor Mahie Gill, were allegedly attacked by goons yesterday. Cast & crew of 'Fixerr' to meet Maharashtra CM today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/z6p24M7dPx — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

The team of Fixer had already got official permission to shoot in the property, so the sudden vandalization of the set was unexpected and proved to be a painful experience. The filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia also said that the issue could have been solved in a civilised manner.

He further went on to ask why there was no protection for film units shooting on Mumbai roads and added that Mumbai is no longer a safe city to shoot in. Dhulia also revealed that after attacking the film set and creating so much violence, the goons were seen speaking to the policemen across the road.

The cast and crew had already shot some scenes in the Mumbai property. However, now the film unit has decided to shift to a new location. Although it will be difficult to match the previous scenes which have already been shot, the team is too scared to shoot at the same location.

