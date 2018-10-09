Bollywood’s Zaalima Mahira Khan never misses a chance to sway her fans with her impeccable and exemplary beauty. Besides ruling her fans’ hearts back in Pakistan, she also leads a caravan that follows her madly and wholeheartedly. The remarkable and talented actor stays active on social media and entertains her fans with her exceptional and admirable posts. The Pakistani diva is undoubtedly an epitome of grace and belle and her Instagram account substantiates the fact.

Recently, Mahira left no chance to send her fans into a frenzy after she shared an admirable photo of her via her Instagram handle. The picture demonstrates that Mahira is so beautiful naturally that she doesn’t need any enhancement or alteration to make her look exceptional. Simply, she is flawless even she has come out of her bed lately. The picture has garnered over 203, 378 likes on social media and not to forget the fact that it has been just a couple of hours that the photo has been posted on Instagram. 

Well, before we just continue adding synonyms to her beauty, take a look at Mahira’s recent Instagram post: 

View this post on Instagram

Alexa, fix my life.

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Isn’t she looking just breathtakingly beautiful? Now if you are wishing for some more scintillating and dazzling pictures of the diva then given below is the collection of some of her most beautiful pictures: 

View this post on Instagram

🌼 #jummahmubarak

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

View this post on Instagram

Oh Cannes you have a piece of my heart! Thank you for taking us in with open arms, you were warm and generous. I wish I could pen down my entire experience but that’ll be a long love letter for another time. However there are a few things I want to relay to all of you. As I sat in the car on my way to the airport I realised that I felt more empowered than ever before. And the reason was because of the amazing women that I met over the last three days. All these talented women had one thing in common – they lifted each other up. They were supportive and kind. They had each other’s backs. And that is the only (if any) key to success. It is empowering to sit with women and speak about the lines under your eyes or how fast your children are growing up. It’s a relief when it is your first time on the red carpet with hundreds of people photographing you, to get a ‘you’ve got this’ from the girl whose done this like a dream so many times. It was even more amazing to get all these lovely msgs from my industry back home. And the best family and friends one could ask for. Aah and my fan family, how I love thee! We are nothing alone, and that is something life keeps teaching me time and again. My @seherhafeez I love you. @amarfaiz for giving it your all. @shakeelbinafzal for keeping up with the insanity and @manekaharisinghani for being there always💞 Loreal Pakistan 🇵🇰, we did it! Thank you loreal Paris for having us.. can’t wait to see you again! À bientôt, Love love love X #lorealparis #lorealcannes #lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 Ramzan Mubarak to all✨🌙 📸 by @happymonday 💞

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

