The Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan, who also enjoys major stardom in India, has yet again stunned her fans with her latest photoshoot. The flawless beauty Mahira has a charming smile and expressive eyes that adds up to her attractive persona. This time too, the actor has taken the social media by storm with her blissful photos.

The Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan rules the hearts of her fans not just in her country but in India too. The actor, who made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, might have been seen in a Bollywood film for a long time but she keeps in touch with her fans through her social media accounts. This time too, the Pakistani beauty has swayed her fans with her gorgeous looks in the latest photoshoot. The adorable lady has donned a colourful outfit for the shoot and has accessorized it with different bracelets and earrings. Mahira is looking purely blissful striking a confident pose. The actor is talking with her eyes in these photos and killing it with her charming persona.

The gorgeous diva never fails to astonish her fans with her utmost grace and beauty. With a fanbase of 3.4 million on Instagram, Mahira garners a huge amount of likes on her photos. In this recent photo, Mahira’s shiny brown hair is stealing the show as they cover her face partially by the wind, making her look absolutely dreamy.

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan also uploaded a video today to reminisce the memories of her iconic television show Humsafar that has completed 7 years. She shared a clip from one of the episodes of the most-loved serial and expressed her nostalgia for the same. In her caption, she thanked all the fans for all the unconditional love and referred to them as Humsafars. She signed the post with the name of her character in Humsafar, Khirad. Humsafar, the epic love story melted hearts all over the world and gave Mahira the biggest break of her career.

Here’s the post:

