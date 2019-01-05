Mahira Khan Instagram photos: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan uploaded a very beautiful photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen smiling wearing a very beautiful yellow-coloured suit. The picture depicted beauty and grace, all thanks to her flawless skin!

Mahira Khan Instagram photos: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan uploaded a very beautiful photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen smiling wearing a very beautiful yellow-coloured suit. The best part about the photo was the flower decoration as the background. To all those who do not remember Mahira, the diva started her career as VJ in 2006 live show Most Wanted on MTV Pakistan. Following that she made her debut on the screen in a romantic drama Bol (2011).

Following that she part of many films, one of them was Asim Raza-directed film Ho Mann Jahaan. the film turned out to be very successful for her and she was awarded Lux Style Award for Best Actress. In 2017, the diva was seen in Rahul Dholakia’s Indian film Raees, which marked her debut in the Hindi Film Industry.

