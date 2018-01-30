Beauty queen Mahira Khan is among of the most popular and highest paid actors of Pakistani film industry. She started her career as a VJ and soon made her Pakistani on-screen debut opposite none other than Atif Aslam in a super hit romantic film Bol in 2011. Apart from gaining critical and commercial success, Mahira’s debut film also went on to become one of the highest grosser of all time. Along with that, she also made her television debut in the same year with the television soap drama Neeyat followed by drama serial Humsafar, that transformed Mahira into an overnight star and a household name not just in Pakistan but also in India.

With films like Bin Roye, Manto, Ho Jahan Mann and television serials like Shehr-e-zaat, TUC The Lighter Side of Life and Sadqay Tumhare, the diva reached the pedestals of popularity that landed him a lead role in Raees opposite the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Just before the release of the film, film bodies like FPGI and IMMPA decided to ban all the Pakistani actors in India due to tensions between India and Pakistan post Uri attacks. Mahira was not allowed to promote the film but she became the first Pakistani actor to join the 100 crore club.

Apart from mesmerising her fans with her spectacular acting skills, Mahira is also a style icon. She has been frequently named as the most beautiful and the sexiest woman in Pakistan. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mahira Khan:

Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan mesmerises her fans with her simplicity.
Mahira Khan stealing hearts in her bright yellow kurti.
Mahira Khan makes major style statement in her casual avatar.
Mahira Khan rocks a Feminist AF tshirt like nobody else.
Mahira Khan spends her relaxing holiday at an exotic location.
Mahira Khan looks breathtaking in her ethnic attire.
Mahira Khan charms her fans in her latest photoshoot.
Mahira Khan poses for the shutterbugs in her desi look.
Mahira Khan looks like a princess in her stunning gown.
Mahira Khan clicks a selfie like nobody is watching.
Mahira Khan looks mesmerising in her no make up look.
Mahira Khan shines bright with her ever so glowing smile and vibrant personality.
Mahira Khan looks ravishing in a stunning blush pink saree.
Mahira Khan looks utterly cute as she shares a candid photo with her fans.
Mahira Khan shares a super sexy photo from her latest photoshoot.

🦋

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Right after having🍕🍟🍔!

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

♠️

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Chapped lips and moles combo🍔🍟

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Sailin' it 💥

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Stuck in traffic🚦 #LSA2017

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

#mondaygreys

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

🤘🏼#Raees

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

👣

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Aaah when it's not your film's screening and you can go dressed like a bum 👊🏻

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

Roll in peace’ #missveet2017

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on