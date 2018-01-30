Known as the most beautiful and the most sexiest woman of Pakistan, Mahira Khan has mesmerised the entire Pakistani film industry as well as Bollywood. The diva made her acting debut with the film Bol opposite Atif Aslam and paved her way into million hearts with her spectacular acting in Pakistani drama serials like Neeyat and Humsafar. After emerging as the most popular and highest paid actor of Pakistan, Mahira bagged the role of the main lead opposite romance king Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Known as the most beautiful and the most sexiest woman of Pakistan, Mahira Khan has mesmerised the entire Pakistani film industry as well as Bollywood

Beauty queen Mahira Khan is among of the most popular and highest paid actors of Pakistani film industry. She started her career as a VJ and soon made her Pakistani on-screen debut opposite none other than Atif Aslam in a super hit romantic film Bol in 2011. Apart from gaining critical and commercial success, Mahira’s debut film also went on to become one of the highest grosser of all time. Along with that, she also made her television debut in the same year with the television soap drama Neeyat followed by drama serial Humsafar, that transformed Mahira into an overnight star and a household name not just in Pakistan but also in India.

With films like Bin Roye, Manto, Ho Jahan Mann and television serials like Shehr-e-zaat, TUC The Lighter Side of Life and Sadqay Tumhare, the diva reached the pedestals of popularity that landed him a lead role in Raees opposite the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Just before the release of the film, film bodies like FPGI and IMMPA decided to ban all the Pakistani actors in India due to tensions between India and Pakistan post Uri attacks. Mahira was not allowed to promote the film but she became the first Pakistani actor to join the 100 crore club.

Apart from mesmerising her fans with her spectacular acting skills, Mahira is also a style icon. She has been frequently named as the most beautiful and the sexiest woman in Pakistan. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Mahira Khan:

🦋 A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jan 20, 2018 at 6:11am PST

Right after having🍕🍟🍔! A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:50am PST

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:27am PST

♠️ A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Chapped lips and moles combo🍔🍟 A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on May 17, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on May 20, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Sailin' it 💥 A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on May 13, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Stuck in traffic🚦 #LSA2017 A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

#mondaygreys A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:21am PST

🤘🏼#Raees A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Dec 23, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

👣 A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:01am PST