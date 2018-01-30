Beauty queen Mahira Khan is among of the most popular and highest paid actors of Pakistani film industry. She started her career as a VJ and soon made her Pakistani on-screen debut opposite none other than Atif Aslam in a super hit romantic film Bol in 2011. Apart from gaining critical and commercial success, Mahira’s debut film also went on to become one of the highest grosser of all time. Along with that, she also made her television debut in the same year with the television soap drama Neeyat followed by drama serial Humsafar, that transformed Mahira into an overnight star and a household name not just in Pakistan but also in India.
With films like Bin Roye, Manto, Ho Jahan Mann and television serials like Shehr-e-zaat, TUC The Lighter Side of Life and Sadqay Tumhare, the diva reached the pedestals of popularity that landed him a lead role in Raees opposite the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Just before the release of the film, film bodies like FPGI and IMMPA decided to ban all the Pakistani actors in India due to tensions between India and Pakistan post Uri attacks. Mahira was not allowed to promote the film but she became the first Pakistani actor to join the 100 crore club.
