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Home > Entertainment News > Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

Mahira Khan has announced her pregnancy at 41 with a baby bump photo from TIFF 2026. The baby will be her first child with husband Salim Karim and second overall.

Mahira Khan (Image: X)
Mahira Khan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 14:16 IST

Mahira Khan has revealed that she is expecting her second child and in the most understated manner possible.

The Pakistani actress posted a picture at TIFF 2026, in which she can be seen wearing an elegant white dress, carrying a visible baby bump. She accompanied her photo with the quote, “We make plans and then there is ALLAH’S plan,” revealing a new phase in her personal life. This child will be her first born to her husband Salim Karim.

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How Did Mahira Khan Announce Her Pregnancy?

Mahira kept things simple with her pregnancy news. Instead of going into a heavily photoshopped picture or a lengthy message, she opted for a gracefully shot picture of herself in a white dress that made the emphasis on her baby bump and the situation clear.

This photograph was captured somewhere after her participation in the Toronto International Film Festival 2026, where she not only participated in the Community Impact Programming of the festival but was also awarded for her work in movies.

Is This Mahira Khan’s First Child With Salim Karim?

Yes. Mahira got married to businessman Salim Karim in October 2023, and this will be their first baby. Mahira is already a mother to a boy named Azlan from her former marriage with Ali Askari. Azlan was also at her wedding ceremony and made headlines by walking her down the aisle.

Who Is Mahira Khan’s Son Azlan?

Azlan is the firstborn child of Mahira Khan. She has always expressed affectionately about her role as a mother in her life. She has always called her son the most significant aspect of her life. Today, she will enter a new phase of her life as she expects another baby with her husband Salim Karim.

Why Was Mahira Khan At TIFF 2026?

Mahira was in Toronto for TIFF 2026, where she participated in a conversation as part of the festival’s Community Impact programme. Her presence also marked another international appearance for one of Pakistan’s most recognised actors, who has continued to represent South Asian cinema on global platforms.

Mahira Khan’s Career At A Glance

Mahira Khan was introduced to the world through Pakistani TV and her role in Humsafar. She eventually went on to make her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and has since participated in movies like Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, Superstar and The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Throughout the years, Mahira Khan has crafted a career that easily balances acting in television and film, modeling and making international appearances. However, for the moment, all eyes are fixed on the personal life of Mahira Khan as she is about to give birth to her first child.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: From Qazi Touqeer’s Bigg Boss Tag To Kanika-Yung DSA Clash — Full Highlights

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Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

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Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

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Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

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Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim
Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim
Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim
Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim
Mahira Khan Announces Pregnancy At 41, Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF — First Child With Salim Karim

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