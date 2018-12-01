Mahira Khan Instagram photos: Pakistan actress Mahira Kha lately uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen absolutely flawless without makeup. The diva sets a classic example for many out there to go for natural beauty instead of excessive cosmetics.

This natural beauty is also one of the top hot actresses in Pakistan, and very clearly the photo proves it

In the photo, Mahira is seen posing in front of the camera wearing a grey T-shirt. She has kept her hair open and is clearly being kissed by the sun. Her killer expressions in the photo are surely breathtaking. Mahira reminds many that sometimes it is better to go out and click photos without makeup and filters and keep it simple.

In the below photo, Mahira is seen in a simple white T-shirt which she paired with denim blue jeans. The beauty is seen smiling in the photo, which has completed her simple yet quintessential look.

On the work front, the natural beauty was seen Humsafar, where she played the role of Khirad Ashar Hussain, who gets hitched to a man. It is only after the marriage, she realises that she is quite the opposite of her husband. The serial deals with the intricacies of human relationships and family values.

