Mahira Sharma got accused to buy Shehnaaz Gill's all fan pages on Twitter. Shehnaaz and Mahira have become rivals in the most controversial show Bigg Boss 13, here is a new twist that came into their rivalry.

Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma who were lesser-known in the industry before coming to Bigg Boss 13 have now reached to the popularity pinnacle. As Mahira and Shehnaaz both managed to grab a huge attention of the audience on them. However, Shehnaaz managed to keep more audience on her side because of her funny and entertaining attitude in the show, Mahira Sharma did not make it to the finale. Although she was in the top 6 and beat many celebrities who came to the show.

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill’s rivalry started when they had marked the compitition with each other to impress Paras Chhabra and Paras opted for Mahira as his best friend. Since then Shehnaaz and Paras got apart and Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz gill got into the random jealousy fight. Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were seen together in the beging but then they lost the bond. Since than Mahira and Paras are accompaining each other.

Recently, Bigg Boss follower and analytical Twitter page Khabri has posted that Mahira Sharma is purchasing all her pages belongs to Shehnaz Gill on Twitter as she is jealous of her and wanted to win contests by purchasing her fan pages. Khabri claimed that Mahira Sharma could not make it for her self so she is buying all pages and love that is Shehnaaz Gill’s. Khabri trolls her in all ways and said let her do this because she can never got the fan following that Shehnaaz has since bigg boss has ended.

