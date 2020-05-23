After Baarish, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma will be seen in an upcoming music video with Punjabi singer Akhil.

Music videos are a rage among Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Soon after the show wrapped, a nationwide lockdown was announced so the contestants have found a perfect outlet to their creativity and a way to entertain their fans with music videos. Some of these music videos include Baarish, Bhula Dunga, Kalla Sohna Nai, O Jaanwale, Mere Angne Mein, Keh Gayi Sorry among many others. Mahira Sharma, who was already a popular name in the Punjabi film industry and has delivered blockbuster songs like Lehenga, Gal Karke among many others, has now announced her upcoming music video with none other than Akhil.

Mahira Sharma and Akhil went live on Instagram a few hours back. While Mahira was planning to keep the information hidden, Akhil went ahead to share it with their fans that they are collaborating for an upcoming song. He also sung a few lines from the song, raising excitement among the fans.

On collaborating with Akhil for an upcoming Punjabi song, Mahira Sharma has expressed in an interview with a news portal that she is glad Akhil announce a music video with her on a live interaction on Instagram. Calling him a great singer, Mahira said that she is looking forward to start shooting with him for the song and added that she loved the lyrics he narrated during the chat.

Workwise, Mahira Sharma will also be seen in a Punjabi movie with Paras Chhabra after lockdown. The duo were previously seen romancing each other in the song Baarish.

