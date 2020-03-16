Mahira Sharma is making headlines with her music videos. Mahira Sharma is an Indian Television Actress and model. She is known much for participating in the Indian game reality show Bigg Boss 13. The diva has developed a great fan following and fan buzz from the show and giving hit Punjabi songs.

Here is some good news for Mahira’s fan as the diva is coming back with another music video after Baarish with Paras Chhabra. Mahira Sharma is gearing up for another single with one of the famous Punjabi singer Jass Manak.

The actress is all set to collaborate with the Punjabi sensation with whom she has already delivered a big success. And it is none other than Jass Manak. For the uninitiated, Mahira and Jass’ Lehenga turned out to be one of the biggest hits of last year. And now, the duo has decided to come together once again.

Meanwhile, Mahira’s song Baarish with Paras Chhabra has crossed 10 million views. Mahira who managed to make it till the top 7 in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 became a favorite of viewers because of her chemistry with Paras. However, after coming out both have maintained that they are just friends and nothing more. The duo keeps on posting their pictures on their social account to keep their fans updated about their projects and their relations post the show. Though their fans never get enough of them.

By source, it is been said that Mahira Sharma will be flying to Chandigarh to meet Jass Manak. If everything goes as per the plan, the two will shoot for the song by the end of this month. Fans are really excited to watch Mahira’s next music video.

