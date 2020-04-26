Mahira Sharma's mother reveals she will accept Paras Chhabra if her daughter decides to marry him. Moreover, both Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra get nominated for International Iconic Best Jodi of India 2020.

Since the time Bigg Boss 13 has ended, there is a lot of buzz around Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra’s relationship. From going on long drives, interacting with their fans on live sessions together to donating food to needy people during coronavirus pandemic, though, the show has ended, both of them are still spotted together spending time with each other. Recently, both the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are nominated among the International Iconic Best Jodi of India 2020 for International Iconic Awards.

After the news, Mahira Sharma’s mother is elated and recently while interacting with a media portal, she revealed that she is very happy and so is her daughter. On being asked whether Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are dating, she again denied and said that she has never seen her daughter texting Paras endlessly, so she is sure that both of them are not dating.

She then revealed that if in future Mahira Sharma decides to marry Paras Chhabra, she will respect her daughter’s decision and will accept Paras Chhabra as her son-in-law. Both Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma share a great bond with each other and also collaborated for a music video for the first time titled Baarish.

Some days back, Pahira fans also astonished the duo by making their wedding card. Reacting to the same, Paras Chhabra revealed that fans love both of them and it is their creativity that should be appreciated. He also revealed that his mother loved the card which is a reflection of their fan’s love for Pahira.

