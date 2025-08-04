Home > Bollywood > Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help

Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help

MP Mahua Moitra revealed her admiration for Pankaj Tripathi in an interview, calling him her “crush” and praising his acting in Mirzapur and Gangs of Wasseypur. She even tried to meet him over coffee and was starstruck during a surprise call set up by Ravi Kishan.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra admires actor Pankaj Tripathi, calling him her 'crush'
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra admires actor Pankaj Tripathi, calling him her 'crush'

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 4, 2025 18:24:14 IST

Mahua Moitra, who’s usually known for her fiery speeches in Parliament, recently pulled back the curtain a bit during a recent interview.

Mahua Moitra talked, quite honestly, about her admiration for actor Pankaj Tripathi—she went so far as to call him her “crush” and praised his acting chops without holding back.

Mahua Moitra reveals she has a crush on Pankaj Tripathi

Describing herself as a Bollywood buff, Moitra spoke with Preeti Choudhary about her genuine love for Hindi films. She brought up favourites like the ‘Munnabhai’ movies and ‘Vicky Donor,’ but made it clear that Tripathi’s performances are on another level for her.

She’s binge-watched all of ‘Mirzapur’ and seems especially drawn to the way Tripathi handles those grey, layered characters. In her words: “He’s the coolest actor. I loved him in ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’ The tough roles really suit him.”

Mahua Moitra’s appreciation didn’t just stop at watching from afar. She shared that she actually wrote Tripathi a personal note, hoping to meet him for coffee. She laughed, admitting that Tripathi is famously private and keeps to himself in Alibaug, so a meet-up was probably wishful thinking.

When Mahua Moitra took Ravi Kishan’s help to set up a phone call with Pankaj Tripathi

Not one to give up easily, Moitra even roped in fellow MP and actor Ravi Kishan to help set up a phone call with Tripathi. When the call came through, she was so starstruck she could barely get a word out.

Mahua also reveals during the interview moment where, knowing the anchor was about to interview Tripathi next, she asked them to pass along her note.

Pankaj Tripathi, for his part, is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema right now. He’s picked up critical and popular acclaim for roles in films like ‘Newton,’ ‘Mimi,’ and ‘Stree.’ His turn as Kaleen Bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur’ basically made him a household name, and he’s set to return to the role in ‘Mirzapur: The Film,’ expected in 2026.

He’s also lined up for ‘Stree 3’ and an as-yet-untitled project set in Bihar. Most recently, you’d have caught him in ‘Metro…In Dino.’ 

Tags: mahua moitraMirzapurpankaj tripahitrending news

RELATED News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trolls Targeting His Son’s Skin Colour: Not Letting Anyone Off The Hook
‘Who Are You?’ Zakir Khan Recalls Not Recognising BTS Members Despite Being In The Same Room For 35 Minutes
Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Stun In Powerful First Look of Jatadhara – A Fierce New Bollywood Action Drama!
Coolie Vs War 2: Who’s Winning The Box-Office Battle? Rajinikanth’s Film Crushes War 2 In North American Pre-Sales Ahead Of August 14 Clash
Mahavatar Narsimha Makes New Record With Rs. 105Cr, Becomes Highest-Grossing Animation In India

LATEST NEWS

Digital Ads Now Claim 46% Of India’s Rs 1 Lakh Crore Ad Market: What’s Fueling This Rapid Shift?
Delhi Court Acquits AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Long‑Pending Corruption Case
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points
Crutch Cameo Chaos: Tyrese Haliburton Steals the Spotlight at WWE SummerSlam
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Puts State on High Alert Amid Heavy Rains
Why ICEA Says Industrial Electronics Are Key To Unlocking India’s $500 Billion Manufacturing Dream By 2030
Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point
AIADMK Files Contempt Plea Over ‘Stalin-Named’ Scheme, DMK Takes Matter to SC
‘Trump in High Heels’? Nancy Mace Kicks off South Carolina GOP Governor Bid With Fiesty Message
RBI’s MPC Meeting Kicks Off: Will August 6 Decision Impact Rates? Economists Predict Major Moves
Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help
Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help
Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help
Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?