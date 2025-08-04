Mahua Moitra Tried Meeting Her Crush Pankaj Tripathi Over Coffee, Recalls Taking Ravi Kishan’s Help

Mahua Moitra, who’s usually known for her fiery speeches in Parliament, recently pulled back the curtain a bit during a recent interview.

Mahua Moitra talked, quite honestly, about her admiration for actor Pankaj Tripathi—she went so far as to call him her “crush” and praised his acting chops without holding back.

Mahua Moitra reveals she has a crush on Pankaj Tripathi

Describing herself as a Bollywood buff, Moitra spoke with Preeti Choudhary about her genuine love for Hindi films. She brought up favourites like the ‘Munnabhai’ movies and ‘Vicky Donor,’ but made it clear that Tripathi’s performances are on another level for her.

She’s binge-watched all of ‘Mirzapur’ and seems especially drawn to the way Tripathi handles those grey, layered characters. In her words: “He’s the coolest actor. I loved him in ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’ The tough roles really suit him.”

Mahua Moitra’s appreciation didn’t just stop at watching from afar. She shared that she actually wrote Tripathi a personal note, hoping to meet him for coffee. She laughed, admitting that Tripathi is famously private and keeps to himself in Alibaug, so a meet-up was probably wishful thinking.

When Mahua Moitra took Ravi Kishan’s help to set up a phone call with Pankaj Tripathi

Not one to give up easily, Moitra even roped in fellow MP and actor Ravi Kishan to help set up a phone call with Tripathi. When the call came through, she was so starstruck she could barely get a word out.

Mahua also reveals during the interview moment where, knowing the anchor was about to interview Tripathi next, she asked them to pass along her note.

Pankaj Tripathi, for his part, is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema right now. He’s picked up critical and popular acclaim for roles in films like ‘Newton,’ ‘Mimi,’ and ‘Stree.’ His turn as Kaleen Bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur’ basically made him a household name, and he’s set to return to the role in ‘Mirzapur: The Film,’ expected in 2026.

He’s also lined up for ‘Stree 3’ and an as-yet-untitled project set in Bihar. Most recently, you’d have caught him in ‘Metro…In Dino.’